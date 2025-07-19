All-Female BLACK SABBATH Tribute Band BLACK SABBITCH To Release Live Album

BLACK SABBITCH — the all-female powerhouse hailed as the most popular BLACK SABBATH tribute band in the world — has officially signed with heavyweight label Ripple Music. The band is set to release a live album "Unrest In The West" on November 7 to a global audience.

About the upcoming release, BLACK SABBITCH drummer Angie Scarpa comments: "Every night on tour, we make time to visit with fans, and the number one question we're asked is, 'When will you make a live album we can buy'? So when Ripple Music came calling the only dilemma we faced was what to include. Thirteen years in, we have a huge catalog of material we play (enough for eight records). We wanted to make a fun, hard-hitting record that felt like our live shows and not lean on the same old setlist you might hear from countless others. We hope you enjoy the selections."

Formed in 2012 by acclaimed session drummer Angie Scarpa, BLACK SABBITCH quickly became a force to be reckoned with, recruiting an all-star lineup of musicians including Emily Burton (FIREBALL MINISTRY),Melanie Makaiwi (PENNY DREADFULS, SCARLING) and Alice Austin (ZOLA TURN). Over the past decade, the band has captivated audiences worldwide, selling out shows and earning the respect of critics, fans, and fellow musicians alike.

BLACK SABBITCH has transcended the typical "tribute band" label, delivering electrifying performances that honor the spirit of BLACK SABBATH while adding their own unique energy and intensity. Their talent and dedication have earned them coveted spots at major festivals and events, including performing at Cal Jam with FOO FIGHTERS, and playing to a crowd of 80,000 at Wacken Open Air in Germany.

The band has also headlined Psycho Las Vegas and the Maryland Doom Fest, performed on the Kiss Kruise at the request of Paul Stanley, and collaborated with artists like Nick Zinner (YEAH YEAH YEAHS),Shepard Fairey and PEACHES. Critics have praised BLACK SABBITCH for their ability to capture the potency and swing of the original SABBATH catalog, with publications like LA Weekly, Times Union and San Diego Reader calling their performances "captivating," "undeniable," and "spellbinding."

With "Unrest In The West", BLACK SABBITCH is poised to bring their stunning live experience to fans around the globe. Featuring deep cuts like "A National Acrobat" and "Wheels Of Confusion", this is a must-have collection for SABBATH worshipers everywhere.

BLACK SABBITCH is:

Angie Scarpa - Drums

Melanie Makaiwi - Bass

Emily Burton - Guitar

Alice Austin - Vocals