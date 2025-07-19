Masked Mystery Band PRESIDENT Announces Debut EP, 'King Of Terrors'

Mysterious masked British rock band PRESIDENT, which is rumored to be fronted by Charlie Simpson of the pop-punk act BUSTED and the post-hardcore outfit FIGHTSTAR, will release its debut EP, "King Of Terrors", on September 26 via King Of Terrors/ADA.

The title, which is a Biblical reference, sees the EP address themes of darkness, religion, and the ultimate maker to life — death.

New single "Rage" explores a new sonic avenue for PRESIDENT, incorporating a much more synth laden, electronic landscape. The song's lyrical themes were inspired by Dylan Thomas's epic poem — "Do not go gentle into that good night."

PRESIDENT said in a statement: "'King Of Terrors'. The Inaugural EP. Forged in solitude. Shaped by memory. These are chapters drawn from the shadows we tend to sidestep — because facing them demands more than most are willing to give.

"PRESIDENT began as an attempt toconfront the uncomfortable. To watch others embrace that confrontation has been quietly profound. There to be done. We press forward."

Operating at the intersection of heavy music, electronic experimentation, and cinematic atmosphere, PRESIDENT doesn't conform to the traditional structures of genre or identity. Prioritizing intent over image and shifting the spotlight away from those who have created this movement, firmly on to the music itself.

Notably, King Of Terrors Limited is a London-based company with Charles Robert Simpson listed as its director.

In February, it was announced that PRESIDENT would perform at this year's Download festival. At the time, very little information about the band's identities was released, and a photograph of PRESIDENT on the event's web site depicted a shadowy figure against a red neon-lit backdrop.

Earlier this year, a Reddit user discovered that the U.K. trademark for "PRESIDENT" was registered under Komorebi Entertainment Limited, a company owned by Simpson.

Simpson previously wore a mask for his appearance on the British version of the singing show "The Masked Singer" in 2023 as Rhino.

PRESIDENT made its live debut in June on the Dogtooth Stage at Download festival.

The band will play its first headlining concert on July 30 at The Garage in London.

Charlie is a 40-year-old multi-instrumentalist who was born into a musical family. He began his career as one third of the multi-BRIT award-winning pop rock outfit BUSTED before forming alternative rock group FIGHTSTAR.