All-Female JUDAS PRIEST Tribute Band JUDAS PRIESTESS Releases Cover Of 'Dissident Aggressor'

November 23, 2024

JUDAS PRIESTESS, the all-female tribute band to heavy metal icons JUDAS PRIEST, has released a new single, "Dissident Aggressor", via Golden Robot Records. You can now listen to the track below.

JUDAS PRIESTESS is Militia Vox on lead vocals, Gyda Gash on bass, Rena Sands Petrucci (wife of DREAM THEATER guitarist John Petrucci) on lead guitar, Josette on lead guitar and Hillary Blaze on drums.

Since its inception, JUDAS PRIESTESS has captivated audiences with its hard-hitting performances, paying homage to one of metal's most iconic bands while adding their own fierce, feminine edge. Known for its electrifying stage presence and skillful interpretations of JUDAS PRIEST's catalog, the band has established itself as the "top tribute" in metal, with endorsements from industry legends. Rob Halford himself, the "Metal God," praised the band in his recent book "Biblical", describing them as "brilliant," while former JUDAS PRIEST lead guitarist K.K. Downing called JUDAS PRIESTESS "metal's top tribute."

JUDAS PRIESTESS frontwoman Militia Vox dueted with Halford himself on supergroup BAD PENNY's track "Push Comes To Shove", making Militia the only singer to have a song with the person they've tributed.

The ladies in JUDAS PRIESTESS are featured in the documentary about funk-rock icon Betty Davis "They Say I'm Different" (now streaming on Amazon Prime),as well as on VH1's "That Metal Show", where they first received the blessing of the Metal God. Global TV, High Times magazine and Guitar World call JUDAS PRIESTESS one of the top female bands in the world today.

The band religiously packs houses and events with frenzied fans all over the world. They have headlined House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and consistently play to a sold-out crowd at their anniversary show at the legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey. They headline motorcycle events, such as Myrtle Beach Bike Week, Laconia Bike Week, Ocean City Bike Week, The Indian Larry Block Party and Dee Snider's (TWISTED SISTER) Bikers For Babies. They were even hired by LIRR/ MTA to perform inside New York City's historical Penn Station on a weekday during rush hour.

The girls have opened for TWISTED SISTER, PENTAGRAM, METAL ALLEGIANCE and ACTION BRONSON and have been joined onstage by Corey Glover (LIVING COLOUR),John Petrucci (DREAM THEATER),Richard Christy (DEATH, ICED EARTH, "The Howard Stern Show"),grunge goddesses L7, Tony Harnell (TNT),Metal Mike (Halford, Sebastian Bach) and members of WHITE ZOMBIE, MONSTER MAGNET, VIXEN, THE BOUNCING SOULS and THE PLASMATICS.

