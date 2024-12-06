JETHRO TULL

The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – Fresh Snow At Christmas

InsideOut

Track listing:

"The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – Fresh Snow At Christmas":

CD1: The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – original mixes

01. Birthday Card at Christmas Original Mix

02. Holly Herald Original Mix

03. A Christmas Song Original Mix

04. Another Christmas Song Original Mix

05. God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman Original Mix

06. Jack Frost and the Hooded Crow Original Mix

07. Last Man at the Party Original Mix

08. Weathercock Original Mix

09. Pavane Original Mix

10. First Snow on Brooklyn Original Mix

11. Greensleeved Original Mix

12. Fire at Midnight Original Mix

13. We Five Kings Original Mix

14. Ring Out Solstice Bells Original Mix

15. Bourée Original Mix

16. A Winter Snowscape Original Mix

CD2: The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – 2024 stereo remixes

01. Birthday Card at Christmas 2024 Remix

02. Holly Herald 2024 Remix

03. A Christmas Song 2024 Remix

04. Another Christmas Song 2024 Remix

05. God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman 2024 Remix

06. Jack Frost and the Hooded Crow 2024 Remix

07. Last Man at the Party 2024 Remix

08. Weathercock 2024 Remix

09. Pavane 2024 Remix

10. First Snow on Brooklyn 2024 Remix

11. Greensleeved 2024 Remix

12. Fire at Midnight 2024 Remix

13. We Five Kings 2024 Remix

14. Ring Out Solstice Bells 2024 Remix

15. Bourée 2024 Remix

16. A Winter Snowscape 2024 Remix

CD3: Christmas Live At St. Brides

01. Weathercock Live at St. Brides

02. Introduction: Rev. George Pitcher / Choir: What Cheer Live at St. Brides

03. A Christmas Song Live at St. Brides

04. Living in These Hard Times Live at St. Brides

05. Choir: Silent Night Live at St. Brides

06. Reading: Ian Anderson, Marmion Live at St. Brides

07. Jack in the Green Live at St. Brides

08. Another Christmas Song Live at St. Brides

09. Reading: Gavin Esler, God’s Grandeur Live at St. Brides

10. Choir: Oh, Come All Ye Faithful Live at St. Brides

11. A Winter Snowscape Live at St. Brides

12. Fires at Midnight Live at St. Brides

13. We Five Kings Live at St. Brides

14. Choir: Gaudete Live at St. Brides

15. God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman / Thick As A Brick Live at St. Brides

CD4: The Ian Anderson Band Live At St. Brides

01. Living In The Past Live at St. Brides

02. Griminelli’s Lament Live at St. Brides

03. A Christmas Song Live at St. Brides

04. Mozart Live at St. Brides

05. Pastime With Good Company Live at St. Brides

06. Holly Herald Live at St. Brides

07. Pavane Live at St. Brides

08. We Five Kings Live at St. Brides

09. Aqualung Live at St. Brides

CD Only Descriptions:

CD1: Original Album Mixes

CD2: 2024 Remixes by Bruce Soord

CD3: Christmas Live At St. Bride’s 2008 (newly remixed by Bruce Soord)

CD4: The Ian Anderson Band Live At St. Bride’s 2006 (previously unreleased)

Blu-ray: Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound and High Resolution Stereo Mixes of The Jethro Tull Christmas Album, as well as High Resolution Stereo Mixes of both live recordings

JETHRO TULL and Christmas are longtime friends, and for Christmas 2024 the flute-rocking band releases an expanded and remixed edition of their 2003 release, "The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – Fresh Snow At Christmas". As with any reissue or re-release, the big question is, what's new? The album comes remixed from the original masters by Bruce Soord (The Pineapple Thief),although the original mix is also included on CD 1. The collection is also presented in surround sound in both Dolby Atmos and 5.1. It's amazing what a remix can do, and while "Fresh Snow At Christmas" has the character of the original release, the remix certainly gives it new life and a modern edge. Also, if vinyl is your thing, this collection marks the album's first time on vinyl, available separately. Those looking for a refreshing, original set of holiday music should find lots to like in "Fresh Snow At Christmas". From album opener "Birthday Card at Christmas" to the charming 1968 TULL classic "A Christmas Song" to the traditional classic "God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman", the record offers a mix of folk, rock and a bit of jazz, with Ian Anderson's famed flute and some chuckles, to boot. For example, "Another Christmas Song" follows "A Christmas Song", because what the world really needs is another Christmas song, correct? And while this is a holiday album, not all of the songs are outright about Christmas, instead, this plays like a seasonal winter soundtrack. Of the bonus material, the band's "Christmas Live At St. Bride" live set from 2008, newly remixed by Soord, sounds crystal clear and full of energy. The release also comes with 2006's previously unreleased "The Ian Anderson Band Live At St. Bride" live set. Both of these performances capture a special, pure moment in time for the band. "The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – Fresh Snow At Christmas" is a refreshing departure from the original without sounding too different. The album, which was their last to feature guitarist Martin Barre, is a timeless winter classic.