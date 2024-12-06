JETHRO TULL
The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – Fresh Snow At ChristmasInsideOut
Track listing:
"The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – Fresh Snow At Christmas":
CD1: The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – original mixes
01. Birthday Card at Christmas Original Mix
02. Holly Herald Original Mix
03. A Christmas Song Original Mix
04. Another Christmas Song Original Mix
05. God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman Original Mix
06. Jack Frost and the Hooded Crow Original Mix
07. Last Man at the Party Original Mix
08. Weathercock Original Mix
09. Pavane Original Mix
10. First Snow on Brooklyn Original Mix
11. Greensleeved Original Mix
12. Fire at Midnight Original Mix
13. We Five Kings Original Mix
14. Ring Out Solstice Bells Original Mix
15. Bourée Original Mix
16. A Winter Snowscape Original Mix
CD2: The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – 2024 stereo remixes
01. Birthday Card at Christmas 2024 Remix
02. Holly Herald 2024 Remix
03. A Christmas Song 2024 Remix
04. Another Christmas Song 2024 Remix
05. God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman 2024 Remix
06. Jack Frost and the Hooded Crow 2024 Remix
07. Last Man at the Party 2024 Remix
08. Weathercock 2024 Remix
09. Pavane 2024 Remix
10. First Snow on Brooklyn 2024 Remix
11. Greensleeved 2024 Remix
12. Fire at Midnight 2024 Remix
13. We Five Kings 2024 Remix
14. Ring Out Solstice Bells 2024 Remix
15. Bourée 2024 Remix
16. A Winter Snowscape 2024 Remix
CD3: Christmas Live At St. Brides
01. Weathercock Live at St. Brides
02. Introduction: Rev. George Pitcher / Choir: What Cheer Live at St. Brides
03. A Christmas Song Live at St. Brides
04. Living in These Hard Times Live at St. Brides
05. Choir: Silent Night Live at St. Brides
06. Reading: Ian Anderson, Marmion Live at St. Brides
07. Jack in the Green Live at St. Brides
08. Another Christmas Song Live at St. Brides
09. Reading: Gavin Esler, God’s Grandeur Live at St. Brides
10. Choir: Oh, Come All Ye Faithful Live at St. Brides
11. A Winter Snowscape Live at St. Brides
12. Fires at Midnight Live at St. Brides
13. We Five Kings Live at St. Brides
14. Choir: Gaudete Live at St. Brides
15. God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman / Thick As A Brick Live at St. Brides
CD4: The Ian Anderson Band Live At St. Brides
01. Living In The Past Live at St. Brides
02. Griminelli’s Lament Live at St. Brides
03. A Christmas Song Live at St. Brides
04. Mozart Live at St. Brides
05. Pastime With Good Company Live at St. Brides
06. Holly Herald Live at St. Brides
07. Pavane Live at St. Brides
08. We Five Kings Live at St. Brides
09. Aqualung Live at St. Brides
CD Only Descriptions:
CD1: Original Album Mixes
CD2: 2024 Remixes by Bruce Soord
CD3: Christmas Live At St. Bride’s 2008 (newly remixed by Bruce Soord)
CD4: The Ian Anderson Band Live At St. Bride’s 2006 (previously unreleased)
Blu-ray: Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound and High Resolution Stereo Mixes of The Jethro Tull Christmas Album, as well as High Resolution Stereo Mixes of both live recordings
JETHRO TULL and Christmas are longtime friends, and for Christmas 2024 the flute-rocking band releases an expanded and remixed edition of their 2003 release, "The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – Fresh Snow At Christmas".
As with any reissue or re-release, the big question is, what's new? The album comes remixed from the original masters by Bruce Soord (The Pineapple Thief),although the original mix is also included on CD 1. The collection is also presented in surround sound in both Dolby Atmos and 5.1. It's amazing what a remix can do, and while "Fresh Snow At Christmas" has the character of the original release, the remix certainly gives it new life and a modern edge. Also, if vinyl is your thing, this collection marks the album's first time on vinyl, available separately.
Those looking for a refreshing, original set of holiday music should find lots to like in "Fresh Snow At Christmas". From album opener "Birthday Card at Christmas" to the charming 1968 TULL classic "A Christmas Song" to the traditional classic "God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman", the record offers a mix of folk, rock and a bit of jazz, with Ian Anderson's famed flute and some chuckles, to boot. For example, "Another Christmas Song" follows "A Christmas Song", because what the world really needs is another Christmas song, correct? And while this is a holiday album, not all of the songs are outright about Christmas, instead, this plays like a seasonal winter soundtrack.
Of the bonus material, the band's "Christmas Live At St. Bride" live set from 2008, newly remixed by Soord, sounds crystal clear and full of energy. The release also comes with 2006's previously unreleased "The Ian Anderson Band Live At St. Bride" live set. Both of these performances capture a special, pure moment in time for the band.
"The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – Fresh Snow At Christmas" is a refreshing departure from the original without sounding too different. The album, which was their last to feature guitarist Martin Barre, is a timeless winter classic.