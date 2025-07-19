ALL THAT REMAINS Guitarist JASON RICHARDSON Drops Video For 'Hedwig's Theme'

Jason Richardson, an American heavy metal guitarist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and teacher known for a highly original, deeply technical style on seven and eight-string guitarist, has today shared the video for his version of "Hedwig's Theme". Watch it below.

"I'm so excited to finally have this coming out after working on it for so long," Richardson shares. "I've always wanted to hear this iconic piece from John Williams arranged this way. Studying his music has been such a tedious but unbelievably rewarding and informative journey! I was psycho enough to get my hands on a conductor's book of the orchestra score. I read and recreated the entire thing from the ground up, note-for-note so I could have the entire orchestra in the song as well!"

He finishes, "Once I did that, I went in and figured out all the guitar, bass and drum parts I wanted, while still trying to maintain the dynamics and spirit of his music, but with my own spin on it."

Richardson grew up in Manassas, Virginia. His father is a musician, and instruments were all over the house. He took piano lessons in the fourth grade, but gave them up. Though he could emulate what his teacher was doing on the keys, he couldn't learn — yet — to read music. In the fifth grade, he tried violin and drums. The kit became his main instrument for a time, but he wanted to learn guitar in order to be able to write songs. At 12, his father gave him a gothic black Gibson Les Paul. He practiced endlessly. Obsessed with the band DREAM THEATER and in particular the song "This Dying Soul", he began cutting lawns and doing odd jobs in order to purchase a seven-string instrument. He bought his first at 14. His inventive technique began to develop while in a local band called GALLOWS HILL (with future VEIL OF MAYA bassist Danny Hauser). Trying to promote the group, he answered a trade ad to audition for ALL SHALL PERISH, hoping he could shine a light on his own group.

Instead, he won the audition and left high school in February 2009 — with three months left until graduation. He hit the road for 10 months with ALL SHALL PERISH. After touring together with BORN OF OSIRIS, Richardson filled in on a tour for guitarist Tosin Abasi (ANIMALS AS LEADERS),who was playing with the band at the time and had a scheduling conflict. Richardson ended up leaving ALL SHALL PERISH to begin his tenure with BORN OF OSIRIS. He remained with the group for more than two years and played on 2011's "The Discovery".

Richardson then joined deathcore act CHELSEA GRIN following the departure of guitarist Michael Stafford when he was unceremoniously fired from BORN OF OSIRIS in 2011. He remained with the band until 2015, playing on the "Evolve" and "Lilith" EPs and 2014's "Ashes To Ashes" album. His departure was mutual and amicable.

Almost immediately, Richardson launched a crowdfunding effort to finance his debut solo effort. He reached his goal quickly and went into the studio, playing many instruments himself and enlisting help from friends including drummer Luke Holland, vocalists Spencer Sotelo (PERIPHERY) and Lukas Magyar (VEIL OF MAYA) and guest guitarists such as Rick Graham, Jeff Loomis, Nick Johnston, Mark Holcomb (PERIPHERY) and Jacky Vincent. The album I was issued in the summer of 2016.

Richardson joined ALL THAT REMAINS on lead guitar after the tragic passing of their lead guitarist and co-founding member Oli Herbert in late 2018.

The follow-up album to his well-received first solo effort, "II", was released in the summer of 2022 and has Luke Holland on the drums again and a guest spot from POLYPHIA's Tim Henson.

Richardson has also collaborated with such artists as FALLING IN REVERSE, POLYPHIA, AUGUST BURNS RED, VEIL OF MAYA and WITHIN DESTRUCTION.