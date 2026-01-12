ALL THAT REMAINS Recruits Former UNEARTH And AS I LAY DYING Guitarist KEN SUSI

Former UNEARTH and AS I LAY DYING guitarist Ken Susi has officially joined ALL THAT REMAINS as the replacement for Jason Richardson.

Last July, Richardson exited ALL THAT REMAINS after a nearly seven-year run with the band.

Richardson joined ALL THAT REMAINS on lead guitar after the tragic passing of the band's lead guitarist and co-founding member Oliver "Oli" Herbert in late 2018.

Earlier today (Monday, January 12),Susi released the following statement via social media: "I'm incredibly honored to be joining ALL THAT REMAINS as their new guitarist. My connection to this band goes back to the late '90s, when I first met Mike [Martin, guitar], Oli and Phil [Labonte, vocals] at underground shows in Western Massachusetts. Those early days shaped so much of who I am, and coming back together now truly feels full circle.

"I'm also deeply honored to step in for my late friend Oli Herbert. Oli was not only an extraordinary musician, but a close friend whose presence and influence will always be felt. His shoes can never truly be filled, and I carry his spirit with me every time I pick up the guitar.

"After decades of friendship, shared history, and mutual support, it means everything to get on stage with this band and contribute to a project I genuinely believe in. I can't wait to hit the road and share what we've been working on with all of you.

"See you out there."

ALL THAT REMAINS recently announced a spring 2026 U.S. headlining tour. Support on the trek will come from BORN OF OSIRIS and DEAD EYES.

Richardson had previously collaborated with such artists as FALLING IN REVERSE, POLYPHIA, AUGUST BURNS RED, VEIL OF MAYA and WITHIN DESTRUCTION.

Herbert began playing guitar at 14. He co-founded ALL THAT REMAINS with singer Phil Labonte in 1998.

ALL THAT REMAINS's tenth studio album, "Antifragile", came out on January 31, 2025. The follow-up to 2018's "Victim Of The New Disease" included the four singles that band had released in the months leading up to the LP's arrival: "Divine" in May 2024, "Let You Go" in June 2024, "No Tomorrow" in August 2024 and "Forever Cold" in November 2024.

"Divine" marked ALL THAT REMAINS's first original new material since the passing of Herbert. "Divine" also ushered in a period of rebirth for ALL THAT REMAINS, which is, for the first in its career, 100 percent independent and will be releasing future material on its own label — All That Remains Records.

In July 2023, longtime ALL THAT REMAINS drummer Jason Costa announced his departure from the group, citing "deeply personal" reasons that "have nothing to do with any drama or anything within the band."

Jason was the featured drummer on the previous six ALL THAT REMAINS albums: "Overcome" (2008),"For We Are Many" (2010),"A War You Cannot Win" (2012),"The Order Of Things" (2015),"Madness" (2017) and "Victim Of The New Disease" (2018).

Back in March 2022, Costa left ALL THAT REMAINS' U.S. tour in order to "deal with some personal matters." He was replaced by Anthony Barone, who had previously played with BENEATH THE MASSACRE and SHADOW OF INTENT.

In 2023, ALL THAT REMAINS's breakthrough album "The Fall Of Ideals", was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) for sales in excess of 500,000 copies in the United States.

In 2022, ALL THAT REMAINS embarked on "The Fall Of Ideals" 15th-anniversary tour.

"The Fall Of Ideals" was reissued in November 2021. The best-selling title features such fan favorites as "This Calling", "Six" and "The Air That I Breathe".