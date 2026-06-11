ALLEGAEON Shares Music Video For 'Dark Matter Dynamics'

Technical death metal artisans ALLEGAEON have released a performance video for their song "Dark Matter Dynamics". The track, which features guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Adrian Bellue, comes off the band's most recent full-length, "The Ossuary Lens", out now on Metal Blade Records.

Comments guitarist Greg Burgess: "'Dark Matter Dynamics' is a very special song for me. Having the opportunity to explore my love for steel string acoustic music, and bringing it into the fold with ALLEGAEON, will forever be a source of pride. Not only that but exploring this marriage of two styles with an acoustic heavy weight Adrian Bellue was equally special."

Adds vocalist Ezra Haynes: "'Dark Matter Dynamics' is here and I am pumped! Over recent years, we've grown close with our good buddy, Adrian Bellue, and I'm thankful Greg introduced us! He rips on the guitar and he's an even better friend. We're especially excited to play 'Dark Matter Dynamics' Saturday night at Flatline Fest in Denver with Adrian himself!

"The chorus gets me hyped! I think it's the most jump-worthy ALLEGAEON riff ever written! This song has that classic, science-based ALLEGAEON vibe and theme, and it sonically showcases the album's range, letting the track breathe with a soulful, atmospheric instrumental piece that contrasts perfectly with the heavy riffs surrounding it. Please enjoy 'Dark Matter Dynamics'."

Watch ALLEGAEON's "Dark Matter Dynamics" video, shot by Kyle Lamar, below. The video comes in advance of the band's upcoming performance at this year's Flatline Fest in Denver, Colorado this weekend alongside labelmates CATTLE DECAPITATION, THE ZENITH PASSAGE and more.

"The Ossuary Lens" serves as ALLEGAEON's seventh full-length overall, but it's the first to feature the return of original vocalist Ezra Haynes since his 2015 departure following the "Elements Of The Infinite" album. The record was recorded with producer Dave Otero at Flatline Audio studio in Denver. It marks the sixth album recorded with Otero. It's of no surprise then that the sound on "The Ossuary Lens" pummels the listener, though the ferocity is balanced by the overt melodies. It's the most triumphant and cohesive body of work that they've ever laid down.

"Haynes's presence has an immediate effect, his more gravelly vocal adding further extremity to ALLEGAEON's hyper-technical form of death metal," wrote Consequence upon hearing lead single, "Driftwood". Decibel magazine called the record "a fine listen if you want tech-death that doesn't require a master's degree in engineering to enjoy… They take a maximalist approach, their mix of rapid-fire riffs, symphonic keyboards, and zero-g drumming crushing songs like 'Chaos Theory' and the black metal-edged 'Dies Irae' between walls of sound." Rock Hard Germany commended, "some of their most technically spectacular numbers. Audacious, successful…," while Blabbermouth crowned it, "an astonishing piece of work."

ALLEGAEON is:

Greg Burgess - lead guitar

Michael Stancel - lead guitar

Jeff Saltzman - drums

Ezra Haynes - vocals

Brandon Michael - bass

Photo by Stephanie Cabral