Alt-Rock Giants HOOBASTANK Release First Original Song In Nearly A Decade, 'How Do You Sleep?'

Alt-rock giants HOOBASTANK surprised fans with the release of their brand-new song, "How Do You Sleep?", their first original music in nearly a decade. The track debuted at Vans Warped Tour, the definitive summer festival for rock and alternative music, which kicked off this past weekend in Washington, D.C.

After more than two decades since the release of their massive hit "The Reason", HOOBASTANK reunites with acclaimed producer Howard Benson for their powerful new single, "How Do You Sleep?" The collaboration marks a full-circle moment for the band, whose creative partnership with Benson helped define an entire generation and became one of the most memorable rock albums of the 2000s. Bringing that same chemistry into a new era, "How Do You Sleep?" blends the emotional honesty and soaring melodies fans have long connected with, while showcasing the band's continued evolution and renewed creative energy.

"How Do You Sleep?" serves as a modern return to HOOBASTANK's roots, channeling the raw energy, driving riffs, and melodic urgency that defined the band's self-titled debut.

"I feel good about releasing new music. It's kind of like a creative 'pressure valve' has been opened," HOOBASTANK vocalist Doug Robb shares, and continues, "Howard Benson's enthusiasm was a big part of opening it for us. He gave us direction but also a lot more freedom than he may have previously."

Renowned producer and Judge & Jury Records co-founder Howard Benson adds: "It was a trip back in time, and a look to the future when the band arrived to play their new music for me. We have had stops and starts working together for years, but this time they brought not one or two songs, but a plethora of great material! I was so taken by the strength of vision and musicality I was hearing that I booked studio time as we were listening so as not to lose the momentum!"

HOOBASTANK has had a resurgence back into the mainstream through TikTok and hit TV shows. The viral success of the #NotAPerfectPerson trend on TikTok brought new attention to the hit single, garnering user generated content of biggest fails. When Netflix's hit show "Beef" gained major popularity in 2023, the show featured HOOBASTANK's "The Reason", which resulted in the song re-entering the iTunes Rock charts and appearing on Shazam's US Top 200, the most Shazamed tracks in the United States. The single/band was also recently featured in hit shows "Building The Band" (Netflix),"The Boys" (Amazon),and more. HOOBASTANK also surprised fans this past summer, appearing on stage with the JONAS BROTHERS at their Hershey stop performing "The Reason" to a packed arena. With the mainstream attention and a newer generation of music fans finding the catalog of the band, they are clocking in at over 14 million monthly listeners.

In addition to upcoming performances at Rock In Rio Lisboa, Vans Warped Tour, O Son do Camiño Festival, Summer Of '99 cruise and festival, HOOBASTANK will be hitting the road this fall as part of STAIND's "Break The Cycle" 25th-anniversary tour, alongside SEETHER and HINDER.

Photo credit: Kevin Baldes