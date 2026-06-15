KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's JESSE LEACH: 'I Can't Hate On METALLICA. They're The Forefathers Of All Of This Stuff.'

In a recent interview with Mike "Radioactive MikeZ" Zara, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM program "Wired In The Empire", KILLSWITCH ENGAGE singer Jesse Leach reflected on the first time he heard METALLICA's multi-million-selling 1991 self-titled LP, also known as the "Black Album". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, man, that's a huge record. I look back on it, it's got so many hits on it. For me, it was, obviously, such a radical change for that band. And I think at the time I didn't appreciate it as much as I do now. I think for me, I was one of those people who was, like, 'Ah, it's so different,' but the more you listen to that record, the more it grows on you. And it's still METALLICA, but it was very different. And now, obviously, the hits — it's ridiculous. 'Enter Sandman' was a big one for me. I still love that song. I can't hate on it. When I was younger, I kind of did, though, to be fair."

Leach continued: "You gotta allow bands to do what they gotta do. And METALLICA's one of those bands, even if they went a little that way, they came back in. The last two records have been great. They're one of those bands — I can't hate on METALLICA. I can't. They're the forefathers of all of this stuff, and just those first four records alone — untouchable. Untouchable."

Asked what METALLICA song off the "Black Album" he would like to cover if he got a chance, Jesse said: "I would do an acoustic version of 'Enter Sandman'. Mellow it way out with, like, 12 strings and make it sort of psychedelic. I think turning that song into sort of a psychedelic lullaby would be a cool way to go. Almost like a 'Planet Caravan' style. Something different. Flip it around."

Earlier this month, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE kicked off a U.S. tour with support from MACHINE HEAD, IRON REAGAN and HAVOK.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's latest album, "This Consequence", came out in February 2025 via Metal Blade. "This Consequence" was KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's ninth LP overall, and sixth with Leach, who rejoined the band in 2012.

"This Consequence" arrived alongside a hugely successful winter/spring 2025 tour, yielded a Top 10 single with "I Believe" and landed the band on the covers of Revolver and Outburn.

In the summer of 2025, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE completed the massive "Summer Of Loud" tour, co-headlining alongside BEARTOOTH, I PREVAIL and PARKWAY DRIVE.

Fans got their first taste of "This Consequence" with pulverizing track "Forever Aligned", swiftly followed by "I Believe". More recently, the group shared videos for "Collusion" and "Aftermath".