ALTER BRIDGE Announces May 2023 U.S. Tour With SEVENDUST

Acclaimed rockers ALTER BRIDGE have announced a May run of headline tour dates in support of their recent album "Pawns & Kings". The 2023 "Pawns & Kings" U.S. tour will be adding nine new stops to the tour as well as a recently announced festival appearance at Welcome To Rockville on May 20. The new headline dates will kick off on May 6 in Greensboro, North Carolina and wrap up on May 19 in Dothan, Alabama. Special guests SEVENDUST will be joining ALTER BRIDGE on the tour that will make stops in Charlotte, North Carolina (May 9); Chattanooga, Tennessee (May 14) and New Orleans, Louisiana (May 17),to name a few.

ALTER BRIDGE is in the middle of the first leg of the U.S. run of the "Pawns & Kings" tour. The trek is the band's first in the market in almost three years. The 30-city tour — split into two legs — kicked off on January 25 in Tampa, Florida and wraps up April 1 in Highland, California, making stops in Toronto, Ontario (February 11); Kansas City, Missouri (March 11) and Seattle, Washington (March 23). MAMMOTH WVH has joined them as direct support on the entire tour, with rockers RED playing on the first leg of the tour and newcomers PISTOLS AT DAWN playing on the second leg.

ALTER BRIDGE tour dates with SEVENDUST:

May 06 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

May 07 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

May 09 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

May 11 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

May 13 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee (No Sevendust)

May 14 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

May 16 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre

May 17 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

May 19 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

May 20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville (ALTER BRIDGE festival appearance)

ALTER BRIDGE's "Pawns & Kings" album came out last October. The follow-up to 2019's "Walk The Sky" was once again recorded at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with SEVENDUST, MAMMOTH WVH and SLASH, among others.

"Pawns & Kings" is comprised of 10 all-new epic tracks that are sure to garner ALTER BRIDGE new fans around the globe while satiating their fervent supporters that have been patiently waiting for new music from the band.

In a recent interview with Ian Danter of Planet Rock's "My Planet Rocks", ALTER BRIDGE guitarist Mark Tremonti stated about "Pawns & Kings": "We're very proud of it. Our producer is absolutely in love with the record. I think if you're a fan of ALTER BRIDGE, you'll dig this record. We're very happy with it."

Asked if there would be any "heavy" Tremonti riffs on "Pawns & Kings", Mark said: "There are some heavy riffs on there. And it's funny because some of the heaviest riffs on the record [ALTER BRIDGE frontman] Myles [Kennedy] brought to the table. Even my producer is, like, 'I can't tell who's bringing what to the table anymore. 'Cause back when the band started, you were the heavy guy and Myles was the moody guy — [he would bring in] the ballady things — and we'd mix them up. And now you never know.'

"At this point, Myles loves playing guitar solos, and I love singing. So we like to do each other's roles, because I think he doesn't feel the pressure as a guitar player because he's known as a singer; I don't feel the pressure as a singer because I'm known as a guitar player. So we liked filling the other person's role. It's fun."

Tremonti issued the fifth album from his solo band TREMONTI, titled "Marching In Time", in September 2021 via Napalm Records.

Kennedy released his sophomore solo album, "The Ides Of March", in May 2021 via Napalm Records.

Tremonti recently partnered with National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to release an album of Frank Sinatra covers titled "Tremonti Sings Sinatra". The LP of selections from Frank Sinatra's catalog was made available in May 2022 as part of a new charity initiative created by Tremonti called Take A Chance For Charity. Proceeds from the album go to support NDSS and the work they do to advocate for and support individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann