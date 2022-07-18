ALTER BRIDGE Shares 'Pawns & Kings' Title Track, Announces Album Details

Acclaimed rockers ALTER BRIDGE will release their seventh album, "Pawns & Kings", on October 14 via Napalm Records. The follow-up to 2019's "Walk The Sky" was once again recorded at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with SEVENDUST, MAMMOTH WVH and SLASH, among others.

"Pawns & Kings" is comprised of 10 all-new epic tracks that are sure to garner ALTER BRIDGE new fans around the globe while satiating their fervent supporters that have been patiently waiting for new music from the band.

From the opening riffs of "This Is War" to the title track album closer "Pawns & Kings", ALTER BRIDGE returns with an album of intense tracks that were born after the cycle for their last album was cut short by the global pandemic. Songs like "Dead Among The Living", "Silver Tongue" and "Holiday" showcase the signature songwriting the band is known for. The album offers numerous epic adventures, with three songs clocking in over six minutes each. The opus "Fable Of The Silent Son" has a running time of 8:29 and is the longest recorded song in the band's catalog — a distinction held by "Blackbird" until now. Guitarist Mark Tremonti steps out of his backing vocal role to take the lead on "Stay", an introspective ballad that is sure to become a fan favorite live.

The official lyric video for the epic closing title track, "Pawns & Kings", is available below.

"Pawns & Kings" track listing:

01. This Is War

02. Dead Among The Living

03. Silver Tongue

04. Sin After Sin

05. Stay

06. Holiday

07. Fable Of The Silent Son

08. Season Of Promise

09. Last Man Standing

10. Pawns & Kings

ALTER BRIDGE will be touring extensively in support of "Pawns & Kings". The band has already announced a tour of Europe for November and December that will make 25 stops over the course of six weeks. The trek kicks off November 1 in Germany and will make stops in Denmark, Sweden, Spain and others before it wraps on December 12 at O2 Arena in the United Kingdom. Longtime friends HALESTORM and MAMMOTH WVH will provide support on the upcoming European tour.

In a recent interview with Ian Danter of Planet Rock's "My Planet Rocks", Tremonti stated about "Pawns & Kings": "We're very proud of it. Our producer is absolutely in love with the record. I think if you're a fan of ALTER BRIDGE, you'll dig this record. We're very happy with it."

Asked if there will be any "heavy" Tremonti riffs on "Pawns & Kings", Mark said: "There are some heavy riffs on there. And it's funny because some of the heaviest riffs on the record [ALTER BRIDGE frontman] Myles [Kennedy] brought to the table. Even my producer is, like, 'I can't tell who's bringing what to the table anymore. 'Cause back when the band started, you were the heavy guy and Myles was the moody guy — [he would bring in] the ballady things — and we'd mix them up. And now you never know.' I think when you work with somebody long enough,

ALTER BRIDGE released a seven-song EP, "Walk The Sky 2.0", in November 2020 via Napalm Records. The effort contained live versions of a few of the band's favorites from "Walk The Sky" — "Wouldn't You Rather", "Pay No Mind", "Native Son", "Godspeed", "In The Deep" and "Dying Light" — as well as one new studio track, "Last Rites", which was written, recorded and completed entirely during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Tremonti issued the fifth album from his solo band TREMONTI, titled "Marching In Time", last September via Napalm Records.

Kennedy released his sophomore solo album, "The Ides Of March", in May 2021 via Napalm Records.

Tremonti recently partnered with National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to release an album of Frank Sinatra covers titled "Tremonti Sings Sinatra". The LP of selections from Frank Sinatra's catalog was made available in May as part of a new charity initiative created by Tremonti called Take A Chance For Charity. Proceeds from the album go to support NDSS and the work they do to advocate for and support individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann