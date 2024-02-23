AMARANTHE Releases Music Video For 'The Catalyst' Title Track

Swedish metallers AMARANTHE have released the official music video for the title track of their new album, "The Catalyst". Issued today (Friday, February 23) via Nuclear Blast Records, the LP is available digitally and in different physical formats, including CD, vinyl, a 2CD special edition and a band exclusive vinyl that comes with a signed poster.

AMARANTHE states: "The proverbial eagle has landed! After a few years of hard toil, sweat and at least a small amount of blood, we are enormously proud and downright electrified to know that our newborn and latest album — 'The Catalyst' is available worldwide!

"This has truly been a journey of pure passion and creative experimentation, along with a dose of soul searching for good measure.

"We hope that you will find it to your taste, and if you do — don’t forget to stop by 'The Catalyst' world tour when it hits a town near YOU!”

"The Catalyst" is the most conceptually coherent piece of work in AMARANTHE's storied history. Dedicated to notions of transformation and revelation, it delves deeper than any previous album, as AMARANTHE guitarist Olof Mörck explains.

"We've done these things before, but we've never been as theatrical as we have this time," he says. "In fact, we all questioned whether we went too far this time, but I also figured that this band was always this way. Literally the first seconds of our first video was a big explosion! But yes, 'The Catalyst' is more theatrical than ever. We've never really been symphonic or orchestral before, but this time we just thought why not? Because we can! The key to this album is that we let go of the boundaries and decided to do something even more adventurous."

"The Catalyst" track listing:

01. The Catalyst

02. Insatiable

03. Damnation Flame

04. Liberated

05. Re-Vision

06. Interference

07. Stay A Little While

08. Ecstasy

09. Breaking The Waves

10. Outer Dimensions

11. Resistance

12. Find Life

AMARANTHE has spent more than a decade establishing itself as a formidable, positive and fervently melodic force for metallic good. From their explosive self-titled debut in 2011 to the more sophisticated, streamlined likes of 2014's "Massive Addictive" and its immaculate follow-up "Maximalism" (2016),AMARANTHE have masterfully blurred the lines between melodic metal, crushing brutality, cinematic sweep and futuristic sparkle.

Led by the endlessly ingenious songwriting of guitarist Mörck and powerhouse vocalist Elize Ryd, their rise to prominence has been a joy to behold.

Widely acclaimed as a dazzling live act, the Swedes reached a new peak of creativity on 2018's hugely successful "Helix", an album that pushed the band’s vision to new heights, breadths and depths, while showcasing the brilliance of Elize and her co-vocalist, recent recruit Nils Molin.

Not just a glorious return but a wholesale upgrade for their exuberant sound, their latest offering, 2020's "Manifest", was the most daring, dynamic and unforgettable album that AMARANTHE had released to date.

AMARANTHE 2024 is:

Elize Ryd - vocals

Mikael Sehlin - growls

Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards

Johan Andreassen - bass

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums

Nils Molin - vocals