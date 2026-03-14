TAYLOR MOMSEN On Upcoming THE PRETTY RECKLESS LP 'Dear God': 'I'm So Proud Of This Album'

In a new interview with Walt of the Chicago radio station Rock 95.5, THE PRETTY RECKLESS singer Taylor Momsen spoke about the band's upcoming fifth studio album, "Dear God", which will arrive on June 26 via Fearless Records. Asked how she feels now that the first details of THE PRETTY RECKLESS's new LP have been announced, Taylor said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's always a bizarre feeling. 'Cause it's not out yet, so it's not fully not mine yet, if that makes sense. But I know that I'm about to be giving it away, so it's always a very bizarre feeling, but it's mostly just incredible excitement. I'm so proud of this album and I'm so happy that people know it's coming now. 'Cause that's been a secret that I've been holding on to, so it feels nice to let that go. Because I know all the inner workings of everything, but the world doesn't, so it feels great that it is finally out in the world and there's an definitive date where you guys can all listen to it."

Taylor also talked about the lyrical inspiration for THE PRETTY RECKLESS's latest single, "When I Wake Up", which came out on Friday (March 13). She said: "'When I Wake Up' is kind of… I think we all know the story, right? Don't we all know the story of what 'When I Wake Up' is trying to say here? I have no idea where I was last night. And if you don't know what I'm talking about, then you haven't lived it. It's a song that kind of goes through a series of nights and time of kind of waking up and not knowing exactly what happened. And I think it's a lot of fun, on a grander, deeper scale. It's kind of telling I may or may not have lived this life at some point. Sometimes it can get glamorized, but it also can be quite dark at times. And sometimes it's a good time, sometimes not so much. And I think that's kind of what this is saying. It's trying to escape by using something, something outside of yourself that not necessarily is — it maybe isn't the greatest decision."

She added: "I'm really psyched on it, and I can't wait to start playing it live. It's very exciting releasing new music, especially when you've had it in your pocket for so long. We've been out with AC/DC for a long time now and continually playing old material, which I love and it's fantastic. But when you have all these new songs that are living inside my own head, you just wanna get 'em out. And so it's very exciting that we can finally start adding new stuff to the set."

Marking the beginning of a new creative chapter, "Dear God" embraces vulnerability, intensity and artistic freedom, inviting listeners into one of the band's most raw and uncompromising records yet. The band approached the album with a renewed commitment to raw diaristic songwriting. The high-octane new single "When I Wake Up" leans into a punk-driven sound while staying true to what has become the band's signature: explosive guitars and Momsen's unmistakable powerhouse vocal. The album will also include THE PRETTY RECKLESS's chart-topping single "For I Am Death", which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart last November, marking their fourth consecutive No. 1 and the second time the band has achieved this impressive feat.

Speaking about the song and new album, Momsen said in a press release: "'When I Wake Up' is the story of a dream becoming a nightmare. When a life of excess leads you on a rollercoaster that is doomed to crash but you just can't see it. It's a good time…"

THE PRETTY RECKLESS will bring its stage performance to fans across the world with an all-new headlining "Dear God" tour. The trek will kick off in North America, making stops in New Orleans, Dallas, and Los Angeles before wrapping in Europe. This tour follows their incredible two-year long trek across the globe alongside AC/DC on the "Power Up" tour.

Tickets will first be on sale via the artist presale starting Tuesday, March 17 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages will go onsite to the public starting Tuesday, March 17 at 10 a.m. local time. The band has partnered with Sound Rink to offer fans VIP package experiences including the Early Entry VIP Package, which includes a concert ticket, a pre-signed foil poster, early entry to the venue, crowd-free merchandise shopping, exclusive merchandise and a Commemorative VIP Laminate. In addition, each market will offer just two Ultimate VIP Packages, which include all Early Entry VIP Package benefits along with a signed Fender Squier guitar and a signed setlist.

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

This upcoming marquee year follows a remarkable 12 months for THE PRETTY RECKLESS, which included an acclaimed performance at the prestigious 2026 MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala, where Taylor honored the legendary Mariah Carey alongside the FOO FIGHTERS, as well as a performance at the 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame where Taylor performed with SOUNDGARDEN for their induction. Additionally, the band released their holiday EP "Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas", which features the revamped "Where Are You Christmas?" — the lead single hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, reigniting over two decades of global fandom and nostalgia.

"Dear God" track listing:

01. Life Evermore Pt. 2

02. For I Am Death

03. When I Wake Up

04. Love Me

05. Dragonfire

06. Dear God

07. Life Evermore Pt. 3

08. About You

09. Spell On You

10. Rollercoaster Of Life

11. Eye Of The Storm

12. Devil In Disguise (Michelle's Song)

13. Dark Days

14. Life Evermore Pt. 1