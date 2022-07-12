AMON AMARTH Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour With CARCASS, OBITUARY And CATTLE DECAPITATION

Swedish death metallers AMON AMARTH will embark on "The Great Heathen Tour" of North America in the fall. The trek, produced by Live Nation, will pillage its way across North America this coming November/December, razing 27 cities to the ground in its wake. The tour concludes with a special show at the Kia Forum, Los Angeles where AMON AMARTH will bring its full European production and become the first death metal band to headline the famous venue.

Joining AMON AMARTH on their epic quest will be CARCASS, OBITUARY and CATTLE DECAPITATION, making this the must-see tour for fans of death metal.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Tuesday, July 12 at 12:00 p.m. ET and end on Thursday, July 14 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "VIKING" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

AMON AMARTH commented: "North America, the Great Heathen Army is coming for you this fall! We have been away for a long time and now we return to raid with the death metal event of the year! We will be sacking cities across the continent with our good friends CARCASS, OBITUARY and CATTLE DECAPITATION. We intend to bring a big show and give you a night that you won't easily forget. Miss this at your own peril…"

Jeff Walker of CARCASS added: "CARCASS is looking forward to its first proper U.S. tour for…six years??? Can It really be that long??? We can't think of a stronger tour or killer lineup for us to be part of..….it's gonna be a RAGER!"

OBITUARY said: "We couldn't be more excited to be a part of this tour! When we got word that our good friends AMON AMARTH asked for OBITUARY to join them here in North America, there was no hesitation, just an immediate yes! We are honored to share the stage and some cold beers with them again along with our longtime friends CARCASS and San Diego brothers CATTLE DECAPITATION! If this lineup doesn't get you excited, check your pulse cause you may be dead!"

CATTLE DECAPITATION stated: "We are thrilled to get back out on the road in the U.S. and especially with such a stacked lineup! It's going to be a killer run and an honor to perform every night alongside these legends."

AMON AMARTH's "The Great Heathen Tour" with CARCASS, OBITUARY and CATTLE DECAPITATION:

Nov. 11 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl* (buy tickets)

Nov. 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre (buy tickets)

Nov. 14 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater (buy tickets)

Nov. 15 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center (buy tickets)

Nov. 16 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom (buy tickets)

Nov. 18 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle (buy tickets)

Nov. 19 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live (buy tickets)

Nov. 20 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore (buy tickets)

Nov. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore (buy tickets)

Nov. 23 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway (buy tickets)

Nov. 25 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore (buy tickets)

Nov. 26 - Chicago, IL @ The Aragon Ballroom (buy tickets)

Nov. 27 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center (buy tickets)

Nov. 30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE**

Dec. 01 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom (buy tickets)

Dec. 02 - Toronto, ON @ History (buy tickets)

Dec. 03 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell (buy tickets)

Dec. 05 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee (buy tickets)

Dec. 06 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore (buy tickets)

Dec. 07- Kansas City, MO @ Uptown (buy tickets)

Dec. 09 - Denver, CO @ The Fillmore (buy tickets)

Dec. 10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (buy tickets)

Dec. 12 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

Dec. 13 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (buy tickets)

Dec. 15 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live (buy tickets)

Dec. 16 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA (buy tickets)

Dec. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (buy tickets)

* No CARCASS

** Non-Live Nation date

AMON AMARTH will release its twelfth studio album, "The Great Heathen Army", on August 5 via Metal Blade.

Recorded with esteemed studio guru Andy Sneap at the controls, "The Great Heathen Army" represents another bold leap forward for AMON AMARTH, as their trademark sound undergoes yet another skillful, evolutionary overhaul, both lyrically and musically. From the noisily rabble-rousing "Find A Way Or Make One" and the pummeling, pugilistic "Get In The Ring" to the evocative fury of "Saxons & Vikings" and the cinematic squall of the title track, "The Great Heathen Army" encapsulates the essence of this legendary band, while still allowing acres of space for new ideas.

AMON AMARTH vocalist Johan Hegg comments: "Overall 'The Great Heathen Army' is one of the heavier albums we've made. There are some dark and heavy songs that are really powerful and in your face, but we obviously have some trademark melodic AMON AMARTH songs on there as well and a few surprises too. It's a really well-balanced album. It sounds great. Andy Sneap is awesome. It was great to be able to work with him again."

Guitarist Olavi Mikkonen adds: "We've been away making new music and we're back with new darker, more death metal-sounding album. If 'Berserker' was our 'heavy metal' album, then 'The Great Heathen Army' is our 'death metal' album. But with that said, it's still very much contemporary AMON AMARTH, but perhaps style-wise we have gone back to our roots a little bit."

This past February, AMON AMARTH released a standalone single, "Put Your Back Into The Oar", an ode to the epic Viking row. The track was recorded and mixed in January 2021 at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden with producer Jens Bogren and was made available via the band's own label Victorious Music.

The "Put Your Back Into The Oar" video was shot in England over three days in October 2021. The atmospheric, cinematic clip was produced by Twin V and directed by Ryan MackFall at Crashburn Media.

AMON AMARTH will team up with MACHINE HEAD for the "Vikings And Lionhearts" co-headlining European arena tour in September and October.

AMON AMARTH's last album, "Berserker", was released in May 2019 via Metal Blade Records. The disc was recorded at Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, California with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, URIAH HEEP and STONE SOUR.

AMON AMARTH enlisted a session drummer, Tobias Gustafsson (VOMITORY, CUT UP),during the recording sessions for 2016's "Jomsviking", following the departure of longtime drummer Fredrik Andersson. The band tapped OCTOBER TIDE drummer Jocke Wallgren as Andersson's permanent replacement six years ago.

AMON AMARTH stands tall and unassailable: 30 years into a career that has seen them evolve from humble origins in the dark, dank rehearsal rooms of their native Tumba to their current status as explosive festival headliners and one of the metal world's most widely adored bands.

Formed in 1992, AMON AMARTH became modern metal greats the hard way. Ruthlessly dedicated to creating new music and taking it out on the road, the Swedes steadily built a formidable reputation as a ferocious live band and, as the years passed, were increasingly recognized for their recorded achievements too. Since the dawn of the millennium, AMON AMARTH has been unstoppable.

Breakthrough releases like 2006's "With Oden On Our Side" and its now-legendary follow-up, 2008's "Twilight Of The Thunder God" further cemented their popularity throughout the metal world, while the band's stage show evolved with each successive tour, transforming into one of modern metal's truly great spectacles. "Berserker" brought with it an epic, history-making trek across North America with fellow Swedes ARCH ENEMY, AT THE GATES and GRAND MAGUS and saw multiple sell-outs.