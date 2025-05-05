IRON MAIDEN's ADRIAN SMITH: Only A Tiny Percentage Of People In Bands Are Making A Living

In a new interview with Paul Salfen of AMFM Magazine, IRON MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith, who also plays guitar and sings for SMITH/KOTZEN, was asked what advice he would give to young musicians looking to make it in the business. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, play all you want. You can have fun, have a band. Whether you wanna do it with your life, that's something different. You have to really dedicate yourself. And you could spend what some people would say are the best years of your life, from your late teens all through your twenties, trying to make it and not make it. Depending on how you class 'making it.' If you class it as earning money, very few people do, unless you're gonna be in a Top 40 band. And if you just wanna be a jobbing musician, you can learn to read music, you can do sessions. But being in a band, that is a tiny percentage of people in a successful band making money. Even bands now that have got hit records are struggling to make money, because nobody buys bloody records anymore. And the money is light. So it's very, very difficult. But I suppose it's a process, and the process just kind of makes or breaks the ones that stay with it. You almost have to have a sponsor as well, because it costs money to put a band out there. In the old days, a record company would sponsor a band and advance some money until they start making money. [It's] difficult. But if you're gonna do it, then nothing will stop you, I guess."

SMITH/KOTZEN's second album, "Black Light/White Noise", was released via BMG on April 4. The record — mixed by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER) — sees Smith once again join forces with Richie Kotzen (THE WINERY DOGS),with whom he shares guitar and vocal duties.

Smith was born in Hackney, East London, on February 27, 1957. He joined IRON MAIDEN at the end of 1980. Adrian is the bandmember who has collaborated on the most side projects outside of IRON MAIDEN, as well as writing and recording a series of albums in the early '90s, before rejoining the band. IRON MAIDEN has sold 100 million albums, and tours the world playing to millions of fans. Onstage, Adrian uses Jackson and Gibson guitars. Offstage, he is an avid tennis player. However, his main hobby is fishing.

MAIDEN's "Run For Your Lives" world tour is scheduled to launch on May 27 in Budapest, Hungary. The trek will mark MAIDEN's first with new drummer Simon Dawson, who previously played with MAIDEN co-founder Steve Harris as a member of his BRITISH LION project.

MAIDEN's longtime drummer Nicko McBrain played his last-ever gig with the band five months ago in São Paulo, Brazil.

The 72-year-old British musician, whose real name is Michael Henry McBrain, announced his retirement on December 7, 2024 in a statement on MAIDEN's web site and social media. He also said that night's concert at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil would mark his final show with the iconic heavy metal act.

Despite the fact that he was stepping away from touring, McBrain said that he would remain closely connected to IRON MAIDEN and continue to be involved in "a variety of projects" with the band, while also focusing on personal ventures and his existing businesses.

On December 8, 2024, IRON MAIDEN announced Dawson as its new touring drummer.