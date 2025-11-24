AMON AMARTH Announces October/November 2026 European Tour With ORBIT CULTURE And SOILWORK

Sweden's Viking metal titans AMON AMARTH have announced a huge string of live dates that'll see them splitting oceans and rowing their way through Europe in autumn 2026. The all-Swede invasion includes ransacking support from modern death metal up and comers ORBIT CULTURE and classic melodic death metallers SOILWORK on "The Allfather Awakens" tour.

Hot off the back of a busy summer across the tumultuous high seas supporting SLAYER in Cardiff and London and their U.S. live takeover with PANTERA, these upcoming dates will see AMON AMARTH bringing an all-new theatrical stage production and playing an extended headline set. The voracious quintet of heathens will begin their marauding in Manchester on October 9 before setting their sights on London on October 10 and Wolverhampton on October 11. Their conquest of continental Europe on October 13 in France will be followed by stops in Luxembourg, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Poland, Hungary, Austria, Czech Republic, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, and Portugal.

Tickets go on sale from 9 a.m. GMT / 10 a.m. CET on Friday, November 28 at amonamarth.com/tour.

AMON AMARTH recently celebrated a bountiful summer with a feast of a new single, "We Rule The Waves", and its accompanying video. While this is AMON AMARTH's first new song in years, the latter end of 2026 will also see the berserkers unleash the wrath of Odin in the form of a brand new album. Carved from salt and steel, echoing across oceans, and sonically barbaric, modern metal doesn't get more epic, or more essential, than this. More details coming soon.

"The Allfather Awakens" tour featuring AMON AMARTH, ORBIT CULTURE and SOILWORK.

Oct. 09 - England - Manchester, O2 Apollo

Oct. 10 - England - London, Eventim Apollo

Oct. 11 - England - Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

Oct. 13 - France - Paris, Zenith

Oct. 14 - Luxembourg - Esch Sur Alzette, Rockhal

Oct. 16 - Germany - Stuttgart, Schleyer-Halle

Oct. 17 - Germany - Frankfurt, Festhalle

Oct. 18 - Belgium - Antwerp, Lotto Hall

Oct. 20 - Netherlands - Den Bosch, Mainstage

Oct. 21 - Germany - Hamburg, Sporthalle

Oct. 23 - Sweden - Gothenburg, Scandinavium

Oct. 24 - Sweden - Stockholm, Hovet

Oct. 26 - Finland - Helsinki, Ice Hall

Oct. 27 - Estonia - Tallin, Unibet Arena

Oct. 29 - Poland - Gliwice, Prezero Arena Gliwice

Oct. 30 - Germany - Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Oct. 31 - Germany - Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber Arena

Nov. 02 - Hungary - Budapest, Barba Negra

Nov. 03 - Austria - Vienna, Gasometer

Nov. 04 - Germany - Bamberg, Brose Arena

Nov. 06 - Czech Republic - Prague, O2 Universum

Nov. 07 - Germany - Berlin, Velodrom

Nov. 08 - Germany - Munich, Zenith

Nov. 10 - Italy - Milan, Alcatraz

Nov. 11 - Switzerland - Zurich, The Hall

Nov. 13 - Spain - Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club

Nov. 14 - Spain - Madrid, Vistalegre

Nov. 15 - Portugal - Lisbon, Sala Tejo

AMON AMARTH's latest album, "The Great Heathen Army", was released in August 2022 via Metal Blade Records. The LP was recorded with acclaimed British producer Andy Sneap, who previously worked with the band on 2013's "Deceiver Of The Gods" and 2016's "Jomsviking" albums.

From pole to pole and sea to sea, AMON AMARTH are the undisputed kings of Viking heavy metal. Formed in Tumba, Sweden, in 1992, they have forged an extraordinary legacy over three decades of thunderous, anthemic metal, all rich in the magical imagery of Viking history, folklore, and culture.

From their underground smash debut "Once Sent From The Golden Hall" (1998) onwards, AMON AMARTH have been an unstoppable creative force. With a unique and unmistakable sound that combines the best of several epic strains of metal, the quintet have become renowned for their ageless anthems and explosive, theatrical live shows. With albums like 2008's widely acclaimed "Twilight Of The Thunder God" and 2016's conceptual triumph "Jomsviking", the Swedes have been consistent standard bearers for heavy metal as a life-affirming and communal experience, armed with a seemingly endless stream of instant classic songs.

Now reaping the rewards of all those years of hard work, AMON AMARTH are regarded as one of the metal world's most vital and imperious live acts. From headlining festivals across Europe to claiming a place on SLAYER's final tour of the U.S. in 2019, they have honored the adventurous ethos of their Viking forebears by taking their music anywhere and everywhere.

Photo credit: Tomas Gidén