AMORPHIS Announces 'Tales From The Thousand Lakes (Live At Tavastia)' Album And Concert Film

The 30th anniversary of AMORPHIS's landmark album "Tales From The Thousand Lakes" is celebrated with a live recording that sets new standards in terms of brilliance and intensity. This unique release, available on Blu-ray+CD and vinyl, was recorded at the iconic Tavastia club in Helsinki, Finland, in chronological order. Available from July 12, 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM),"Tales From The Thousand Lakes (Live At Tavastia)" manifests AMORPHIS's unparalleled dynamism and artistic uniqueness. Rarely has the raw power and emotional depth of a live performance been captured so authentically as on this sonic memento and extraordinary concert film.

Get in the mood for the upcoming "Tales..." celebrations, and watch the "Drowned Maid" live video, which is also part of the forthcoming Blu-ray below.

"'Drowned Maid' is classic '90s crossover AMORPHIS. Retrospectively, sporting primitive keyboards and sound effects, the marriage of doomy death metal and folk-prog somehow does the trick," recalls bassist Olli-Pekka Laine. "This song was a live favourite back then, and it's still a pleasure to play it to this day!"

"Tales From The Thousand Lakes (Live At Tavastia)" track listing:

01. Thousand Lakes

02. Into Hiding

03. The Castaway

04. First Doom

05. Black Winter Day

06. Drowned Maid

07. In The Beginning

08. Forgotten Sunrise

09. To Father's Cabin

10. Magic And Mayhem

11. Vulgar Necrolatry

12. My Kantele

In a recent interview with RichardMetalFan, AMORPHIS drummer Jan Rechberger spoke about the band's plans for the follow-up to 2022's "Halo" album. He said: " Well, there is ideas and some schedules coming. So it would be fair to say that the next record will be out somewhere during next year. So I think probably after we're done with some touring with 'Halo', 'cause there's still some touring left, [we'll] probably hit the studio with a new producer somewhere November, December this year, I guess. So there's some writing happening at this very moment. And, yeah, it's coming your way."

AMORPHIS's fourteenth studio album, "Halo" came out in February 2022 via Atomic Fire Records.

Produced by Jens Bogren, "Halo" was previously described in a press release as "progressive, melodic, and quintessentially melancholic heavy masterwork."

As had been the case with AMORPHIS albums in the past, "Halo" featured the imaginative and poetic storytelling of renowned lyricist and "Kalevala" expert Pekka Kainulainen.

Two years ago, AMORPHIS guitarist and founding member Esa Holopainen told Westword that the band is "not as radical" as it once was.

"Back in the day, I think we did too much of what we wanted to do," he said. "For us as musicians, we needed to do that, because we never wanted to get stuck in one form. Today we blend all the new nuances and influences pretty nicely into our music. Even though there's a lot of different elements from different genres and the musical world, even from ethnic music, I have to say, we're pretty good to blend all of those elements into our music without sounding too different."