No New KREATOR Album Until 2026: 'I Need To Take My Time', Says MILLE PETROZZA

May 15, 2024

In a new interview with Jorge Botas of Portugal's Metal Global, KREATOR frontman Mille Petrozza spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to 2022's "Hate Über Alles" album. He said (a transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm starting [to put ideas together]. I have some demos. I have some songs. We're looking at [releasing] a new album in the beginning of '26. I have some stuff."

He continued: "I do want this next record to really crush, so I need to take my time. But on the other hand, I was thinking about it and I was talking about it with the band at an earlier stage, when we were on tour, and I remember we were saying all these songs from 'Hate Über Alles' have been lying around for so long because of the pandemic. We could have released 'Hate Über Alles' a year early. So we had some off time. And I constantly write stuff, so from that time, I have a lot of riffs. And so I have a lot of material that we can work on. And I collected some themes and I have kind of like a lyrical direction that I wanna follow, but it's not quite there yet. So '26 is a definitely a very realistic time. Maybe we [will] release a single in '25 or something and then lead it to the album."

KREATOR's fifteenth studio album, "Hate Über Alles", was released in June 2022. The follow-up to 2017's "Gods Of Violence" was recorded at Hansa Tonstudio in Berlin, Germany. Helming the sessions was Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, CODE ORANGE, POWER TRIP and SOULFLY, among others.

The "Hate Über Alles" cover artwork was created by Eliran Kantor, who has previously worked with HATEBREED, SOULFLY, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH and SODOM, among others.

"Hate Über Alles" marked KREATOR's first album with bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who joined the group in 2019.

In March 2020, KREATOR surprise-released a new single, "666 - World Divided". The song was produced by Andy Sneap and Markus Ganter and was recorded at Hansa Tonstudios.

KREATOR played its first show with Leclercq in October 2019 in Santiago, Chile.

Before joining KREATOR, Leclercq rose to fame with U.K.-based extreme power metallers DRAGONFORCE for whom he handled bass duties from 2005 until August 2019.

In May 2023, KREATOR released a music video for the song "Conquer And Destroy" from "Hate Über Alles". The performance footage was filmed on March 4, 2023 in front of 6,000 of KREATOR's mighty hordes in their spiritual home of Essen.

KREATOR and TESTAMENT will join forces for the North American leg of the "Klash Of The Titans" tour this fall. The 33-date trek will kick off on September 12 in Reno making its way across the U.S. and will include seven Canadian dates before concluding in San Francisco on October 27. Joining the night are special guests San Francisco Bay Area death metal pioneers POSSESSED.

Photo credit: Christoph Voy

