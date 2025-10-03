AMORPHIS Bassist OLLI-PEKKA LAINE To Miss Band's European Tour Due To 'Family Reasons'

Bassist Olli-Pekka Laine of Finnish metal veterans AMORPHIS will miss the European leg of the band's tour in support of their latest album, "Borderland", which came out on September 26 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

Earlier today (Friday, October 3),Olli-Pekka released the following statement via the AMORPHIS social media: "Dear friends, To my regret, I have to announce that due to compelling family reasons, I will not be joining AMORPHIS on the upcoming European tour.

"Fortunately, and to everyone's delight, our good friend and fantastic bassist Victor Brandt will be stepping in. Huge thanks to Victor, don't miss the opportunity to see him perform live with AMORPHIS!

"As things stand, I will return to the lineup on November 29, 2025, when we kick off the Finnish leg of our tour supporting the new 'Borderland' album.

"Thank you for your understanding, see you soon at the shows."

AMORPHIS's European tour as the support act for ARCH ENEMY is scheduled to kick off on October 10 in Stuttgart, Germany and conclude on November 15 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Addition support on the trek will come from ELUVEITIE and GATECREEPER.

The follow-up to 2022's "Halo", "Borderland" was recorded in late 2024 and early 2025 at Hansen Studios in Ribe, Denmark with producer Jacob Hansen. The cover artwork was designed by Dutch artist Marald Van Haasteren (METALLICA, BLACK SABBATH, KVELERTAK, ALCEST).

Since forming in Helsinki in 1990, the Finnish sextet has fearlessly explored musical frontiers — from raw death metal roots to melodic, progressive and folk-tinged heavy rock, and far beyond. At every turn, AMORPHIS has expanded musical and lyrical boundaries without compromising their artistic identity.

AMORPHIS's fifteenth studio album marks both a continuation and a reinvention of the band's legacy. With acclaimed Danish producer Jacob Hansen (VOLBEAT, ARCH ENEMY, AMARANTHE) at the helm for the first time and a revitalized creative spark within the group, "Borderland" sees AMORPHIS fully embracing their melodic sensibilities while venturing into fresh, uncharted sonic landscapes.

AMORPHIS is:

Tomi Joutsen - vocals

Esa Holopainen - guitars

Tomi Koivusaari - guitars

Olli-Pekka "Oppu" Laine - bass

Santeri Kallio - keys

Jan Rechberger - drums & percussion