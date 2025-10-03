FOO FIGHTERS Surprise-Release Live EP, 'Are Playing Where??? Vol. 1'

FOO FIGHTERS have surprise-released a new live EP. Recorded at various club shows the band played across the United States in September, "Are Playing Where??? Vol. 1" is available exclusively on Bandcamp, with proceeds going towards local charities working to combat food insecurity in San Luis Obispo and Santa Ana, California, Washington, D.C., and New Haven, Connecticut — the four cities where the gigs took place.

"Are Playing Where??? Vol. 1" was captured at at San Luis Obispo's Fremont Theater, Santa Ana's The Observatory, Washington, D.C.'s Black Cat and Toad's Place in New Haven.

According to a press release, "Are Playing Where??? Vol. 1" boasts "absolutely ripping live tracks recorded in front of dozens, possibly hundreds of lucky fans at the band's recent surprise club gigs".

The "Are Playing Where??? Vol. 1" track listing consists of "Alone + Easy Target", "Exhausted", "Wattershed" and "Weenie Beenie", all of which originally appeared on the FOO FIGHTERS' 1995 self-titled debut album, along with a live rendition of a bonus track from that era, "Winnebago". Also included is a live version of "White Limo" from FOO FIGHTERS' seventh album, 2011's "Wasting Light".

The track listing is:

01. Alone + Easy Target (Live From Somewhere 2025)

02. Exhausted (Live From Somewhere 2025)

03. Wattershed (Live From Somewhere 2025)

04. Weenie Beenie (Live From Somewhere 2025)

05. White Limo (Live From Somewhere 2025)

06. Winnebago (Live From Somewhere 2025)

FOO FIGHTERS played their first concert with new drummer Ilan Rubin on September 13 at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California.

The Grohl-fronted outfit announced the surprise show the day before, revealing that it would play an all-ages gig at the 900-capacity venue, marking the band's first official performance with Rubin, the former NINE INCH NAILS drummer who joined the FOO FIGHTERS earlier this year.

At one point, Grohl introduced Rubin from the stage. "Everybody else has said it," Dave said. "I finally get the opportunity to say, 'Ladies and gentlemen, will you please welcome…' The most badass motherfucker, Ilan Rubin, is playing drums in the FOO FIGHTERS right now. It's official. You can stamp the passport."

Prior to the San Luis Obispo concert, FOO FIGHTERS had been off the road since September 2024.

FOO FIGHTERS played in Jakarta, Indonesia on October 2, and will next play in Singapore, Tokyo and Osaka later this month. They will also play a show in Mexico City on November 14.

FOO FIGHTERS announced Rubin as their new drummer this past July.

Rubin was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with NINE INCH NAILS in 2020.

Rubin stepped into the FOO FIGHTERS as the replacement for Josh Freese, who was fired from the group in May. Freese, meanwhile, who was the NAILS' touring drummer from 2005 to 2008, returned to the band earlier this summer.

Two years after he was recruited to fill the vacancy left by the late Taylor Hawkins, Freese shared a statement on Instagram on May 16 in which he said the FOO FIGHTERS called him earlier that week to let him know that they had decided "to go in a different direction with their drummer." Freese added, "No reason was given."

Rubin played with NINE INCH NAILS from 2008 to 2009, and again from 2013 until his latest exit. Rubin is also a member of Tom DeLonge's band ANGELS & AIRWAVES, and has played with Danny Elfman. He also recorded solo albums under the name THE NEW REGIME.

FOO FIGHTERS' 11th album, "But Here We Are", was released in June 2023 on Roswell/RCA.

Hawkins tragically passed away in March 2022 at the age of 50.

Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Colombia, shortly before FOO FIGHTERS were due to play a festival in Bogotá. No cause of death was ever announced.

Hawkins had been the FOO FIGHTERS drummer for 25 years, taking over from original drummer William Goldsmith in 1997.

FOO FIGHTERS staged two tribute concerts in honor of Hawkins. The first tribute concert took place September 3, 2022 at London's Wembley Stadium. A Los Angeles concert was held on September 27, 2022 and raised money for Musicares and Music Support charities and served as a farewell party for Hawkins's adopted hometown.

Other notable tributes to come in the months following Hawkins's death included a segment at the 2022 Grammy Awards, a drum circle in Taylor's hometown, and a live performance of the FOO FIGHTERS song "My Hero" by more than 1,000 musicians.

Photo credit: Elizabeth Miranda