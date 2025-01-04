AMORPHIS Enters Danish Studio To Record 15th Album

Finnish melancholic progressive metallers AMORPHIS have entered an as-yet-undisclosed studio in Denmark to begin recording the follow-up to 2022's "Halo" album. A fall 2025 release via Reigning Phoenix Music is expected.

In a July 2024 interview with Loud TV, AMORPHIS keyboardist Santeri Kallio spoke about the progress of the songwriting process for the band's fifteenth studio LP. He said: "I think everybody has done some songs in their home studios a little bit, but we haven't still collected those. And I think we start after the 'Halo' tour ends. We do a U. S. tour with DARK TRANQUILLITY in — I think it was September, it starts from ProgPower, the big festival in Atlanta. And after that, we stop [touring]. And I would say pretty much after the tour, we start collecting the material and sending them to the producer. I think that's [the identity of the producer] secret still, unfortunately. And then the producer can a little bit select the songs and give ideas. And then I would say in the end of the year, we probably have most of the instrumentation recorded already. And I think it's planned to come out maybe next year, fall or something like this, because it takes time to build up the promotion and make everything ready. But, to be honest, we don't the release date set, obviously. But I would say in the winter the album is made — it's recorded and mixed and mastered probably at the latest March, maybe already in February. It's still a little bit open for us."

In June 2024, AMORPHIS guitarist Tomi Koivusaari was asked by The Chill Dude On A Couch if he has an idea as to which musical direction the band's new songs will take. Tomi said: "I think everybody has just made some songs, but we haven't shared it yet with the other guys. So I haven't heard what other guys are doing. I just heard what I've been doing. I [don't know what will] end up end up [on] the album. But we will see. We will have a new producer. We've done the three last albums with Jens Bogren, and now we have a new direction in a way."

AMORPHIS's fourteenth studio album, "Halo" came out in February 2022 via Atomic Fire Records.

Produced by Bogren, "Halo" was previously described in a press release as "progressive, melodic, and quintessentially melancholic heavy masterwork."

As had been the case with AMORPHIS albums in the past, "Halo" featured the imaginative and poetic storytelling of renowned lyricist and "Kalevala" expert Pekka Kainulainen.

Three years ago, AMORPHIS guitarist and founding member Esa Holopainen told Westword that the band is "not as radical" as it once was.

"Back in the day, I think we did too much of what we wanted to do," he said. "For us as musicians, we needed to do that, because we never wanted to get stuck in one form. Today we blend all the new nuances and influences pretty nicely into our music. Even though there's a lot of different elements from different genres and the musical world, even from ethnic music, I have to say, we're pretty good to blend all of those elements into our music without sounding too different."

AMORPHIS and DARK TRANQUILLITY joined forces for a North American tour last summer and fall. The trek, which featured support from FIRES IN THE DISTANCE, kicked off on September 3, 2024 in Richmond, Virginia and concluded on October 6, 2024 in New York City.

Photo credit: Jaakko Manninen