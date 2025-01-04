P.O.D.'s SONNY SANDOVAL Announces His First-Ever Speaking Tour To Promote His Upcoming Book 'Son Of Southtown'

P.O.D. frontman Sonny Sandoval has announced his first-ever speaking tour to promote his upcoming book, "Son of Southtown: My Life Between Two Worlds".

The dates are as follows:

Feb. 21 - Porter, TX - Embassy Events Kingwood

Feb. 22 - Katy, TX - Wildcatter Saloon

Feb. 23 - Missouri City, TX - River Point Church

Feb. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Calvary Chapel South Los Angeles

Mar. 02 - Alamgordo, NM - Mountainview Church

Mar. 09 - Diamond Bar, CA - Calvary Chapel Golden Springs

Mar. 14 - Indian Harbour Beach, FL - Coastline Community Church

Sonny says: "I'm excited to announce my first-ever speaking tour to promote my book, 'Son Of Southtown'! All events are free to the public, and I'll be signing books at the end of each event.

"Visit sonnysandoval.com for event details and updates. See you there!"

"Son of Southtown: My Life Between Two Worlds" will be released on February 25 via Baker Books.

Born and raised on the streets of Southtown, two exits from the Mexico border, Sandoval was always going to go his own way. And as frontman of the platinum selling nu metal band P.O.D. — a group too Christian for the world and too secular for the church — he has broken every mold, defied every expectation, and reached into the hearts and minds of hundreds of thousands of people who wanted to belong to something but never felt like they fit in.

In his book "Son of Southtown: My Life Between Two Worlds", he shares how he lived on the edge between two worlds, a line he has attempted to walk with integrity.

Raw and uncut, this memoir tells his true story of growing up in the gritty beauty south of San Diego, his early musical influences and big breaks, his rise to fame and many hardships and struggles along the way.

Readers will get an inside glimpse into stories of performing in cornfields at the Cornerstone Music Festival to rocking MTV's "Total Request Live" with Carson Daly to playing in New York City just weeks after 9/11, and every unglamorous moment in between. His story will inspire readers to always be totally and uniquely them, without apology and without compromise — but with passion and integrity.

Sandoval says: "I've often been asked about my story, and it's always been something I'm very proud to share. This book is a fast-forward look into the off scripted journey that is my life. Now, I'm excited to bring it all together for you on paper, 'Son Of Southtown', coming out everywhere on February 25th! You can pre-order it now wherever books are sold.

"Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I can’t wait to share this journey with you."

KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch says: "Love + Joy + Peace + Patience + Goodness + Kindness + Gentleness + Faithfulness + Self Control — nine attributes which, in my opinion, describe my friend Sonny Sandoval's character precisely. I'm confident that you will agree as you dive into his amazing new book, 'Son Of Southtown: My Life Between Two Worlds'. Sonny would shy away from this statement and say he's not perfect. Obviously true. All of us are beautifully flawed. But Sonny comfortably displays these nine characteristics more genuinely than most I've met in my life. In 'Son Of Southtown' you will find that Sonny is always shining in the crazy entertainment business he and I live in, and he shines just as bright in his personal life when the crowds aren't there to see. A hero of the faith to me since 2005, Sonny Sandoval has been an encouragement to me since day one, and I will love+support this son of Southtown and everything he does forever."

PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix says: "This book is such an open, honest look into Sonny Sandoval's life. His story, his music, and his walk with Christ continues to inspire me and many others."

Toby Morse, H2O singer and host of "One Life One Chance" podcast, stated: "Sonny's journey hasn't been easy. But the pain and struggle he's been through has only made his faith and PMA (positive mental attitude) stronger. And as someone who lost a parent as well, I can relate. Also there are only a few musicians that really live their lyrics off stage, and Sonny is one of them. He's very inspiring to me and millions of people around the world. Honored to call him my friend."

Sandoval is the lead singer and lyricist of the multi-platinum band P.O.D. (PAYABLE ON DEATH) and cofounder of THE WHOSOEVERS. He is a product of Southtown, the southern part of San Diego that approaches the border with Mexico. He is the founder and president of the Youth Of The Nation Foundation, which reaches out to children from underprivileged neighborhoods and gives them the opportunity to find their self-worth and value. Sonny is married to his high school sweetheart, Shannon, and they have three children.