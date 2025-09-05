AMORPHIS Presented With Gold Award For 'Halo' Album

Invited to Helsinki's Sonic Pump Studios under a pretext, Finnish metal icons AMORPHIS have been decorated with gold records for sales of their 2022 studio album "Halo" by their label partners Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). The band's management, distribution and media partners gathered secretly earlier this week to witness the handover of the awards at the iconic Finnish recording studio, where the sextet crafted a number of much-loved albums over the years and even parts of "Halo". Still being busy with interviews to support their forthcoming offering "Borderland", due out on September 26, 2025, as well as tour preparations, AMORPHIS were pleasantly surprised when the shiny vinyls were presented to them.

AMORPHIS guitarist Esa Holopainen states: "Achieving a gold record is far from being guaranteed in these days. We're truly grateful to all listeners and fans who supported us along the way.

"'Halo' wasn't an easy album to make as the coronavirus was challenging the world. Some parts of its production had to be done remotely, while at other times we were actually allowed to travel to our beloved neighboring country Sweden. 'Halo' also isn't the easiest album of the AMORPHIS catalog, but it certainly has its special moments which will live on through people's sound systems and our live shows."

Originally released on February 11, 2022, "Halo" managed to hit the top of the official album chart in AMORPHIS's home country for the sixth time in the band's eventful career. Many other notable global entries (Germany No. 3, Switzerland No. 4, Austria No. 7) completed this enormously successful launch under complicated circumstances.

Followed by a Finnish headline run and a European arena tour alongside ARCH ENEMY, ELUVEITIE and GATECREEPER, the group's new album, "Borderland", will become available in late September.

The follow-up to "Halo", "Borderland" was recorded in late 2024 and early 2025 at Hansen Studios in Ribe, Denmark with producer Jacob Hansen. The cover artwork was designed by Dutch artist Marald Van Haasteren (METALLICA, BLACK SABBATH, KVELERTAK, ALCEST).

Since forming in Helsinki in 1990, the Finnish sextet has fearlessly explored musical frontiers — from raw death metal roots to melodic, progressive and folk-tinged heavy rock, and far beyond. At every turn, AMORPHIS has expanded musical and lyrical boundaries without compromising their artistic identity.

AMORPHIS's fifteenth studio album marks both a continuation and a reinvention of the band's legacy. With acclaimed Danish producer Jacob Hansen (VOLBEAT, ARCH ENEMY, AMARANTHE) at the helm for the first time and a revitalized creative spark within the group, "Borderland" sees AMORPHIS fully embracing their melodic sensibilities while venturing into fresh, uncharted sonic landscapes.

AMORPHIS is:

Tomi Joutsen - vocals

Esa Holopainen - guitars

Tomi Koivusaari - guitars

Olli-Pekka "Oppu" Laine - bass

Santeri Kallio - keys

Jan Rechberger - drums & percussion