AMORPHIS Shares New Single 'Crowned In Crimson' From Upcoming 'Son Of Revenge - The Story Of Kalevala' Movie

Finnish melancholic progressive metallers AMORPHIS have released "Crowned In Crimson", a powerful and emotionally charged new single which also serves as the main theme song for the upcoming action feature "Son Of Revenge - The Story Of Kalevala", premiering in Finland on January 16, 2026.

A striking father–daughter vocal collaboration between AMORPHIS frontman Tomi Joutsen and his daughter Iida, "Crowned In Crimson" presents the band at their most cinematic. The track's sweeping dynamics and melodic depth echo the sonic identity of AMORPHIS's massively successful 2025 studio album "Borderland", while introducing a new layer of intimate storytelling that fits seamlessly into the band's unmistakable sound world. The lyrics, penned by AMORPHIS's longtime collaborator Pekka Kainulainen, bring the tragic hero Kullervo to life with vivid emotion and mythic weight.

For decades, AMORPHIS's music has breathed new life into the ancient stories of the Kalevala for fans around the world and now, with "Son Of Revenge - The Story Of Kalevala", audiences will finally see those mythic visions brought to life on the big screen.

AMORPHIS songwriter and guitarist Esa Holopainen comments: "Director Antti Jokinen got in touch with us and briefly told us about his ambitious film project. We arranged a meeting with him, during which we were able to see visual material from the film and go through the script. Antti hoped that AMORPHIS would create the film's theme song — a project we agreed to immediately."

Jokinen comments: "AMORPHIS's music feels like strength wrapped in beauty — heavy enough to shake the landscape, yet poetic. Their music really lifts my spirit into the world of Kalevala myths and its characters. Exactly what I was looking for, when thinking about the theme song for my film. I'm very pleased they agreed to do it."

With its haunting vocal interplay, soaring melodies, and unmistakable AMORPHIS atmosphere, "Crowned In Crimson" stands as a monumental addition to the band's catalog and a compelling preview of the cinematic world of "Son Of Revenge - The Story Of Kalevala".

Watch the video for "Crowned In Crimson", directed by Antti Jokinen, below.

"Son Of Revenge - The Story Of Kalevala" is an upcoming Finnish historical fantasy film directed by Antti Jokinen and written by Jokinen and Jorma Tommila. Based on the Finnish epic poetry The Kalevala, the film tells the story of Kullervo, a tragic anti-hero marked by vengeance, sorrow, and supernatural power, with Elias Salonen in the title role. Set in 12th century North Karelia and primarily filmed in Nurmes, the film premieres on January 16, 2026.

"Borderland" was released in September via Reigning Phoenix Music. The follow-up to 2022's "Halo" was recorded in late 2024 and early 2025 at Hansen Studios in Ribe, Denmark with producer Jacob Hansen. The cover artwork was designed by Dutch artist Marald Van Haasteren (METALLICA, BLACK SABBATH, KVELERTAK, ALCEST).

Photo credit: Sam Jamsen