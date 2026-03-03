TWISTED SISTER Recruits Drummer JOEY CASSATA For Upcoming Shows With SEBASTIAN BACH

Joey Cassata, who played drums on Ace Frehley's final original solo album, "10,000 Volts", has confirmed that he will sit behind the drum kit for TWISTED SISTER's upcoming fall 2026 featuring Sebastian Bach on lead vocals.

Earlier today, Joey took to his social media to share the news of Bach's collaboration with TWISTED SISTER, and he included the following message: "SUPER excited (and beyond honored) to be drumming for this LEGENDARY band!!

"I've been an SMF since I was 8 years old… and now this?! Absolutely surreal.

"YOU CAN'T STOP ROCK AND ROLL!!"

"Let's gooooo!!!"

TWISTED SISTER's 2026 shows were originally supposed to feature the band's three core members: singer Dee Snider, along with guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda. Bassist Mark "The Animal" Mendoza was not going to be joining the celebration. Russell Pzütto, who has toured with Snider's solo projects, was slated to replace Mendoza on bass. Joe Franco, who briefly played with the group in the mid-1980s, was supposed to sit behind the drum kit, stepping in for A.J. Pero, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 55.

Earlier today, Jay Jay and Eddie announced that Bach will front TWISTED SISTER for a handful of select dates this fall. These appearances do not affect or conflict with Sebastian's current or future solo touring schedule, which remains fully intact.

On February 5, TWISTED SISTER announced it had scrapped its 2026 reunion shows after Snider resigned, citing health issues.

The band posted on social media that Dee's "sudden and unexpected resignation" forced the group to cancel all dates starting in April through the beginning of the summer.

Joey's musical journey started when he was just five years old seeing KISS at Madison Square Garden. He later went on to open for KISS with his band ZO2 in 2004 for 50 shows. ZO2 then starred in its own TV show, "Z Rock", with guest stars Joan Rivers, Gilbert Gottfried, Dave Navarro, Daryl Hall and Sebastian Bach. After "Z Rock", Joey went on to perform with the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical "Natasha Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812", starring Grammy Award winner Josh Groban.

DREAM THEATER's Mike Portnoy played drums for TWISTED SISTER when the band reunited to perform at the sixth annual Metal Hall Of Fame charity gala in January 2023 at The Canyon club in Agoura Hills, California.

In 2016, TWISTED SISTER embarked on one final trek, titled "Forty And Fuck It", in celebration of its 40th anniversary. These shows featured the band's "core lineup" of Snider, French, Ojeda and Mendoza, along with Portnoy. The band's last concert took place in November of that year — 20 months after the passing of Pero.