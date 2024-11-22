ANDREA FERRO Explains Why It's Important For LACUNA COIL To Still Release Full-Length Albums

In a recent interview with Damian FitzGerald of V13 Media, Andrea Ferro of Italian metallers LACUNA COIL was asked if he and his bandmates still like putting out full-length albums or if they are starting to think about maybe focusing on singles going forward. Andrea said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " I think the rock music and metal in particular is one of the few genres where it still is important to release an album. But it's the only one probably, because I don't see that for trap music or stuff like that. But we still even sell quite a lot of physical products, between the vinyls and the digipack, the special edition mostly. Obviously not so much the jewelcase, but the other more complete versions are still very researched by the fans. So it's still worth it, for sure."

He continued: "I think it's still important for us to work a certain number of songs. It doesn't have to be exactly one album. So it could be also five or six songs — maybe not necessarily 12 or 10 — but for us, the more we songwrite, the more it gets better for us. Usually the last songs you do are the best ones because they're the ones that move away from what you've done in the past a little bit so they sound a little bit more interesting without — obviously, we're not gonna change the style completely, but at least you have more time to experiment by songwriting. So it's important for us in that sense and in that sense that we wanna bring out a certain number of topics that we wanna talk about. But obviously we could also just release single by single and just do four or five singles and that's it. It would still make it work maybe for a tour or for a festival appearance, but for us we still like to do the full record and having to work on multiple layers. Because sometimes you just start and then the more you work, the more you go into interesting things and you find out some gems that maybe weren't coming out in the beginning. So, for us, it's still worth it. Maybe not as much for everybody else."

LACUNA COIL will release its tenth studio album, "Sleepless Empire" — the band's first collection of new songs since 2019's "Black Anima" — on February 14, 2025 via Century Media Records.

Inspiration to create "Sleepless Empire" came during the sessions for "Comalies XX" (2022),the acclaimed remake of LACUNA COIL's breakthrough third record "Comalies". Writing and recording took place in northern Italy between Milano (the band's hometown) and Como, where SPVN Studios are located. As with their previous albums, production was done in house with Marco "Maki" Coti Zelati at the helm, and artwork was hand curated by the talented Italian artist Roberto Toderico. Two other very special talents enrich the album, namely the guest vocalists: LAMB OF GOD's Randy Blythe on the song "Hosting The Shadow" and NEW YEARS DAY's Ash Costello on "In The Mean Time".

Last month, Italian guitarist/producer Daniele Salomone confirmed that he has joined LACUNA COIL as the replacement for the band's longtime guitarist Diego Cavallotti.

Salomone made his live debut with LACUNA COIL on August 4 at the Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Râșnov, Romania.

This past June, LACUNA COIL announced Cavallotti's departure. Diego, who joined LACUNA COIL in 2016, initially as a fill-in guitarist following the exit of Marco "Maus" Biazzi, later said in a social media post that "this decision is not the result of my dissatisfaction or desire to explore new opportunities."

When LACUNA COIL announced Cavallotti's exit on June 17, the band wrote in a statement: "As we step into a new cycle, writing and recording our next album, we are parting ways with Diego 'DD' Cavallotti. We thank him for the many unforgettable moments shared over the years and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

"All future live plans remain unchanged and the new songs are taking form, we can't wait to share them with our fans."

Cavallotti and Salomone played together in the Italian metal band INVERNO, which released its debut album, "Stasis", in December 2023.

LACUNA COIL will release its tenth studio album, "Sleepless Empire" — the band's first collection of new songs since 2019's "Black Anima" — on February 14th, 2025 via Century Media Records.

Inspiration to create "Sleepless Empire" came during the sessions for "Comalies XX" (2022),the acclaimed remake of LACUNA COIL's breakthrough third record "Comalies". Writing and recording took place in northern Italy between Milano (the band's hometown) and Como, where SPVN Studios are located. As with their previous albums, production was done in house with Marco "Maki" Coti Zelati at the helm, and artwork was hand curated by the talented Italian artist Roberto Toderico. Two other very special talents enrich the album, namely the guest vocalists: LAMB OF GOD's Randy Blythe on the song "Hosting The Shadow" and NEW YEARS DAY's Ash Costello on "In The Mean Time".

Photo by Cunene