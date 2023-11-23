ANDREAS KISSER Says There Won't Be A New SEPULTURA Studio Album For 'A Few Years'

In a new interview with Australia's "Everblack" podcast, SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser spoke about the band's upcoming live album to celebrate the Brazilian/American metal veterans' 40th anniversary. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We are recording everything. We started in Europe for the whole month; we recorded everything. We went to Indonesia and Singapore and recorded there, and now in Australia [at the upcoming Good Things festivals] as well. So we wanna put out 40 songs in 40 different cities around the world, covering everything that we did — of course the classics, but also the side Bs and Cs, and really do a very complete history and also to show where we can go. I mean, SEPULTURA played in 80 countries in 40 years and we have fans all around the world, and I think it's about time we have a live album like that to celebrate together with them 40 years and in our best momentum. We feel great on stage. We are playing better than ever. We are enjoying ourselves, so I think it's gonna be a very special live album with all the recordings that we are doing right now. It's gonna be amazing."

Asked if there are any plans for SEPULTURA to work on a follow-up to 2020's "Quadra" album, Andreas said: "No, not at all, man. No new album in a few years. We're very focused on the live album, the celebrations 40 years. We're gonna have a lot of stuff connected to that. We created a logo, so we wanna stretch, we wanna record the [live] album, celebrate and then see what happens. I don't wanna force ourselves to write just to write. It has to feel [like we have] something new to express. And I feel, and we feel, in SEPULTURA that the 'Quadra' album is still very powerful, very strong. A lot of people didn't see the album live, like Australia, for instance, so we wanna really go as much as we can. And it's such an amazing album to play live, so we wanna enjoy as much as we can the 'Quadra' situation, and then we can move on."

This past August, Kisser told Oran O'Beirne of Bloodstock TV about SEPULTURA's upcoming live album: "We're actually recording everything right now; we're recording every show. It's great that nowadays, because of technology, we have this possibility, so we don't have really to be attached or limited to one or two gigs to record a live set. So the idea is really to collect recordings from all over the world and prepare a really nice celebration release of our history, of our music. So, new songs or a new album, I don't even see happening in the [near future]."

Elaborating on how SEPULTURA is going about putting together the material for the upcoming live album, Andreas said: "I'm trying to be as much organized as I can. We have this Dropbox file with all the music. I have an Excel file with all the dates and all the songs. When you have the songs fresh in your mind, you make some notes — 'Oh, broken string here,' 'Shitty sound there,' or whatever. So at least we have a kind of a map where to start.

"It's exciting," he continued. "I mean, SEPULTURA doesn't have a proper live album per se. We have DVDs, we have the Barcelona stuff [1992's 'Under Siege (Live In Barcelona)'], which is very old. But I think it's a tradition of — when I grew up, my favorite albums were all live albums: 'No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith' [from MOTÖRHEAD], 'Alive I' and 'II' from KISS, THIN LIZZY — you name it. Many great albums. 'Made In Japan' [from DEEP PURPLE]."

When O'Beirne noted that not many bands release live albums nowadays, Kisser said: "You know why? Because the thing of the image of the YouTube, whatever, it kind of killed that. We are all from Brazil. We didn't see any of the shows [back in the 1980s], and to have a live album and to dream about to be there, to listen to the people screaming, it created this atmosphere for us. That's what we wanna try to do. Vinyl is back, [so we wanna] do a really nice package with a lot of photos and really show where we. I mean, we go everywhere in the world. We visited 80 countries so far [in] almost 40 years of a career. And now at the end of September, we go to Singapore for the first time. Still a first after so long. So it's exciting. It's great."

SEPULTURA comprises Kisser, singer Derrick Green, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in 1984 in Belo Horizonte, the capital city of Minas Gerais. Guitarist Jairo Guedz joined the group the following year and played on the band's first two releases, 1985's "Bestial Devastation" EP and their 1986 full-length debut, "Morbid Visions". He also participated in the early songwriting sessions for 1987's "Schizophrenia".

In early 1987, Jairo quit SEPULTURA and was replaced by São Paulo-based guitarist Kisser.

In 1996, Max exited SEPULTURA after the rest of the band split with Max's wife Gloria as their manager.

Igor left SEPULTURA in June 2006 due to "artistic differences." His departure from the band came five months after he announced that he was taking a break from SEPULTURA's touring activities to spend time with his second wife and their new son (who was born in January 2006).