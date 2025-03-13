SLEEP TOKEN Announces 'Even In Arcadia' Album, September/October 2025 U.S. Tour

SLEEP TOKEN returns with "Even In Arcadia", the band's fourth offering and first under RCA Records, set for release on May 9. This new chapter follows "Take Me Back To Eden" and continues the unfolding journey, where SLEEP TOKEN further intertwines the boundaries of sound and emotion, dissolving into something otherworldly.

Preorders for "Even In Arcadia" can now be placed in addition to "Emergence" seven-inch vinyl single variant.

As this next chapter commences, SLEEP TOKEN has unveiled its return to the U.S. with the "Even In Arcadia" tour, with stops across 17 cities this fall. Promoted by AEG Presents, the "Even In Arcadia" tour will be SLEEP TOKEN's only 2025 headline tour and exclusive to the U.S. All dates are below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. local time. SLEEP TOKEN will also appear at the Louder Than Life festival on Friday, September 19

SLEEP TOKEN wants to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this possible, they have chosen to use Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange. If fans purchase tickets for a show and can't attend, they'll have the option to resell them to other fans on Ticketmaster at the original price paid. To ensure Face Value Exchange works as intended, SLEEP TOKEN has requested all tickets be mobile only and restricted from transfer.

*New York, Illinois, Colorado, and Utah have passed state laws requiring unlimited ticket resale and limiting artists' ability to determine how their tickets are resold. To adhere to local law, tickets in this state will not be restricted from transfer but the artist encourages fans who cannot attend to sell their tickets at the original price paid on Ticketmaster.

"Even In Arcadia" tour dates:

September 16 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

September 17 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

September 19 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

September 20, 2025 – Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum

September 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

September 23 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

September 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

September 26 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

September 27 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena

September 28 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

September 30 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

October 1 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

October 3 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

October 5 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

October 7 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

October 8 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

October 10 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

October 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

* Festival

Formed in London, United Kingdom in 2016, the SLEEP TOKEN members perform under cover of anonymity in cloaks and masks. Only two of the group's pseudonymous members — singer and multi-instrumentalist Vessel and drummer II — are credited as having played or written a note on any of SLEEP TOKEN's three albums so far.

Widely considered one of the biggest rock bands in Britain, SLEEP TOKEN wrapped up a massive U.K. arena tour last December that included two stops at London's O2 Arena.

The members of SLEEP TOKEN have never revealed their true identities and have only done a handful of interviews since forming in 2016.

Photo credit: Andy Ford