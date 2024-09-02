ANGRA To Go On Hiatus Following 'Temple Of Shadows' 20th-Anniversary Tour

Brazilian/Italian metallers ANGRA have announced on social media that they will be taking a hiatus from touring and recording next year. Before that, the band will be on an extensive tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed album "Temple Of Shadows", considered one of the most important progressive metal albums of all time.

ANGRA said in a statement: "Dear fans and friends, it is with mixed emotions that we announce a sabbatical period in ANGRA's activities. After more than 11 years of intense dedication, composing, recording, and performing in various cities and countries around the world, we feel it is time to stop and recharge our batteries. This break is necessary so that we can return even stronger and more inspired.

"We know it will be hard to stay away from the stage as ANGRA, and we will miss the friendship and great relationship we have as a band. We are deeply grateful for the unconditional support and passion you have always shown for our music. Without you, ANGRA wouldn’t be what it is!

"Before we enter this hiatus, we have some special events planned. Soon we will release our acoustic DVD, recorded at the Ópera de Arame, which we are extremely proud of. In October and November, we will embark on an European tour, and between late 2024 and March 2025, we will embark on the 'Interlude' tour, where we will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album 'Temple Of Shadows' and perform the greatest hits of our career. We invite all of you to join us at these final shows before the pause, so we can celebrate these unforgettable moments together.

"During this period, the band members will focus on other personal and professional projects. We will always stay close to our fans in one way or another through these endeavors. We will remain connected through social media and promise to keep you informed about our next steps. Stay tuned to angra.net for information on show dates and Meet & Greet packs. See you soon, and may music continue to unite us!"

ANGRA's latest album, "Cycles Of Pain", came out last November 3 via Atomic Fire Records. The LP was produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by longtime ANGRA partner Dennis Ward (D.C. COOPER, PINK CREAM 69, PLACE VENDOME) at the Sonastério & Elephant Office in Brazil, while mixing and mastering took place at The TrakShak in Karlsdorf, Germany. The artwork was designed by Erick Pasqua before Jonathan Canuto took care of layout duties.

The album also featured a range of guests, including appearances by Amanda Somerville ("Tears Of Blood"),Brazilian artists Lenine ("Vida Seca") and Vanessa Moreno ("Tide Of Changes - Part II" and "Here In The Now"),and Juliana D'Agostini on piano ("Tears Of Blood").

Formed in 1991, ANGRA's current lineup includes vocalist Fabio Lione (ATHENA XIX, ex-RHAPSODY OF FIRE, ex-VISION DIVINE) alongside Rafael Bittencourt and Marcelo Barbosa on guitars, Felipe Andreoli on bass and Bruno Valverde on drums.

Photo: Henrique Grandi