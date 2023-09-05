ANN WILSON And Her TRIPSITTER Backing Band Release 'This Is Now' Live Video

HEART's Ann Wilson and her backing band TRIPSITTER will release a new album, "Another Door", on September 29. A live performance video for the LP's first single, "This Is Now", filmed on August 3 at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, can be seen below.

Joining Ann in the group are Ryan Wariner on lead guitar, Tony Lucido on bass, Paul Moak on guitar and keyboards, and Sean Lane on drums.

Says Ann: "We're out on the road right now & taking every opportunity to soak in the NOW!

"Seeing all of your beautiful faces from the stage each night is something I never take for granted. And your responses to the new songs have been beyond gratifying for me.

"Tony, Sean, Ryan & Paul (my TRIPSITTER brothers) and I thank you so much for coming out & for supporting these shows. We get to make magic for a living thanks to you. And we really can't wait for you to hear this new record!

"We're setting loose the first single from 'Another Door', 'This Is Now', on September 15, so to give you a taste of what to expect, here's a freshly mixed rendition we performed last month in Eau Claire, WI. Put on some headphones & breathe deep while listening!"

"Another Door" track listing:

01. Tripsitter

02. This Is Now

03. Rain Of Hell

04. Stranger In A Strange Land

05. Waiting For Magic

06. Ruler Of The Night

07. Still

08. Rusty Robots

09. What If

10. Little Things

11. Miss One & Only

Ann previously stated about the effort: "All these songs were written by me and some musicians of the finest caliber. And I think if you give it a listen, it'll blow your mind. Will you walk through the door with us?"

Widely praised among the greatest singers in the history of rock, Ann's extraordinarily powerful voice has been sending chills down her audience's collective spine for over five decades, earning record sales of more than 35 million, an induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award.

"Barracuda", "Crazy On You" and "Magic Man" are among the many songs she's written that now reside in the pantheon of rock's greatest hits. "Greed" from 2022's "Fierce Bliss" plays seamlessly alongside the classics in her current live set.

This past year, Ann sang with DISTURBED frontman David Draiman on the duet "Don't Tell Me" from the band's recently released "Divisive" album and lent her voice to Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock record. From "Dreamboat Annie" to DISTURBED, to Dolly Parton and beyond, Ann Wilson defies genre.