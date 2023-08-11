  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ANN WILSON And Her TRIPSITTER Backing Band To Release 'Another Door' Album In September

August 11, 2023

HEART's Ann Wilson and her backing band TRIPSITTER will release a new album, "Another Door", on September 29.

Says Ann about the effort: "All these songs were written by me and some musicians of the finest caliber. And I think if you give it a listen, it'll blow your mind. Will you walk through the door with us?"

Joining Ann in the group are Ryan Wariner on lead guitar, Tony Lucido on bass, Paul Moak on guitar and keyboards, and Sean Lane on drums.

"Another Door" track listing:

01. Tripsitter
02. This Is Now
03. Rain Of Hell
04. Stranger In A Strange Land
05. Waiting For Magic
06. Ruler Of The Night
07. Still
08. Rusty Robots
09. What If
10. Little Things
11. Miss One & Only

Widely praised among the greatest singers in the history of rock, Ann's extraordinarily powerful voice has been sending chills down her audience's collective spine for over five decades, earning record sales of more than 35 million, an induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award.

"Barracuda", "Crazy On You" and "Magic Man" are among the many songs she's written that now reside in the pantheon of rock's greatest hits. "Greed" from 2022's "Fierce Bliss" plays seamlessly alongside the classics in her current live set.

This past year, Ann sang with DISTURBED frontman David Draiman on the duet "Don't Tell Me" from the band's recently released "Divisive" album and lent her voice to Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock record. From "Dreamboat Annie" to DISTURBED, to Dolly Parton and beyond, Ann Wilson defies genre.

Find more on Heart
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).