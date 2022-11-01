ANTHRAX, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY And EXODUS Announce January/February 2023 North American Tour

In early 2023, ANTHRAX and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, who tore through the country this past summer with their iconic thrash/heavy metal, will be heading back on the road for a 24-date tour, making stops in all new markets, with both bands playing headline sets. Joining ANTHRAX and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY as special guest on this run will be Northern California's thrash metal gods EXODUS.

The tour launches on January 17 at the Revolution Concert House in Boise, Idaho, wrapping in Oakland, California at the Fox Theatre on February 18.

As this tour will take the bands to different markets than last summer's did, the multi-gold and platinum, card-carrying member of the "Big Four", six-time-Grammy-nominated ANTHRAX looks forward to continuing the celebration of its landmark 40th anniversary (now in its 41st year) with fans. The band said: "We are so pumped to be hitting the road again with BLACK LABEL SOCIETY. We had such a great time when we toured with them earlier this year, that we had talked about doing it again when we were still on the road together. And, having the guys from EXODUS on the bill as special guest, will definitely make this a tour not to miss."

Said BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Zakk Wylde: "ANTHRAX is one of the bestest legendary metal/thrash bands of all time. I have been buds with Scotty, Charlie, Frankie and Joey for over 3O years and they are some of the bestest people you will meet. Jon is the bestest new addition ANTHRAX could ask for. The ANTHRAX + BLACK LABEL SOCIETY & EXODUS tour is going to be one of the bestest tours ever!!"

EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt said: "EXODUS are super stoked to announce that we will be touring with ANTHRAX and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY. Touring with our long-time friends in ANTHRAX is always an epic good time, and now we get to tour with BLS and watch Zakk and company rip it up nightly too! Going to be awesome and we will be bringing our unique brand of audio violence to every city! Let the metal roll!"

ANTHRAX, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY and EXODUS tour dates:

Jan. 17 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

Jan. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Jan. 20 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

Jan. 21 - Penticton, BC @ So. Okanagan Events Ctr.

Jan. 22 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Events Centre

Jan. 24 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings

Jan. 25 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

Jan. 27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Jan. 28 - Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Jan. 29 - Chicago, IL @ Radius

Jan. 31 - Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

Feb. 02 - Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

Feb. 03 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Feb. 04 - Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

Feb. 05 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Feb. 07 - Corbin, KY @ Corbin Arena

Feb. 08 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory at The District

Feb. 10 - San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center + Arena

Feb. 11 - Houston, TX @ Bayou

Feb. 13 - Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater

Feb. 14 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Feb. 15 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

Feb. 17 - Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium

Feb. 18 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater