ANTHRAX Cancels European Tour Dates Due To 'Out-Of-Control' Costs And 'Logistical Issues'

ANTHRAX has canceled its previously announced shows in continental Europe this fall.

The band was scheduled to kick off a European tour on September 27 in Birmingham, United Kingdom and wrap it up on November 4 in Milan, Italy.

Earlier today (Wednesday, August 31),ANTHRAX released the following statement via social media: "Sadly due to ongoing logistical issues and 2022 costs that are out of our control, we have no other option but to cancel the European leg of our upcoming 2022 tour. We will however be coming to the UK as scheduled. Tickets can be refunded at point of purchase".

ANTHRAX has just completed a U.S. tour with BLACK LABEL SOCIETY. Both bands played headline sets. HATEBREED, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the "Perseverance" album, was the special guest.

ANTHRAX's setlist on the trek included the addition of the John Bush-era track "Only", which hadn't been performed live since 2011.

"Only" originally appeared on 1993's "Sound Of White Noise", one of four albums Bush recorded with ANTHRAX during his 13-year tenure with the band.

ANTHRAX's latest album, "For All Kings", which features current singer Joey Belladonna, came out in February 2016 via Nuclear Blast.

ANTHRAX celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2021 with a number of special activities and events. Formed by Ian and bassist Dan Lilker in Queens, New York on July 18, 1981, ANTHRAX was one of the first thrash metal bands to emerge from the East Coast and quickly became regarded as a leader in the genre alongside METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH.

Active over the past five decades, ANTHRAX has released 11 studio albums, been awarded multiple gold and platinum certifications, received six Grammy nominations, toured the world since 1984 playing thousands of shows, including headlining Madison Square Garden and playing Yankee Stadium with the "Big Four".

"For All Kings" was called by some critics ANTHRAX's strongest album to date. Its arrival followed a five-year period during which the group experienced a rebirth of sorts, beginning with ANTHRAX's inclusion on the "Big Four" tour, and continuing with the release of comeback LP "Worship Music".