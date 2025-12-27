DEATH ANGEL's MARK OSEGUEDA On Retirement: 'I'm Gonna Go Till My Body Literally Can't Do It Anymore'

In a recent interview with the I-Rock 93.5 radio station, DEATH ANGEL singer Mark Osegueda, who also fronts SLAYER guitarist Kerry King's solo band, was asked what keeps him and his DEATH ANGEL bandmates motivated to make new music and tour, more than four decades into the group's existence. Mark responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's the love of the music, and the love of performing. You're built for it or you're not. I think with this type of music, the adrenaline and the release, it's almost an addiction. But I think you hear that from all performers across the board. With metal, though, it's so grounding to me because I get out my frustrations every night when we play it. And that goes for everyone. And that's why they're going."

Referencing the fact that SLAYER stopped touring in 2019 and that MEGADETH will embark on a "farewell" tour in 2026, Mark continued: "MEGADETH said, yeah, they're calling it quits, but I just recently saw an article where Dave [Mustaine, MEGADETH leader] said the farewell tour is gonna last anywhere from three to five years. So I'm, like, well, there you go. So you just kind of go till your body lets you. And SLAYER the same. They're no longer touring, but they're doing a handful of shows every year. And I think that's awesome for SLAYER fans who never got to see them, 'cause there is a young generation of metalheads that keep cropping up every year. And some of them missed opportunity to see these guys and now they get to, so it's pretty awesome. And what keeps us going is pretty much the same thing — just the love for the music and the love for this scene and all this music has brought to us and selfishly how it makes me feel when I'm on stage. I'm gonna go till my body literally can't do it anymore."

DEATH ANGEL released two new singles in 2025, "Wrath (Bring Fire)", which was first made available in May, and "Cult Of The Used", which came out in November.

DEATH ANGEL's fall 2025 U.S. tour featured support from VIO-LENCE (replacing originally announced support act TOXIC HOLOCAUST),LIONS AT THE GATE and MISFIRE. The trek kicked off on November 26 at the Oriental Theater in Denver, Colorado and wrapped with two Christmas shows on December 18-19 at The Fillmore in San Francisco, California.

DEATH ANGEL pulled out of its fall 2024 tour as the support act for W.A.S.P. because of scheduling conflicts with King's solo band.

Osegueda is the featured singer on King's debut solo album, "From Hell I Rise", which arrived in May 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

DEATH ANGEL released a live album titled "The Bastard Tracks" in November 2021 via Nuclear Blast. Recorded live at The Great American Music Hall in their hometown of San Francisco on May 22, 2021, and streamed live soon after, "The Bastard Tracks" was described in a press release as "a deep-cuts collection of rarely and never performed songs from the band's catalog" that was released digitally and on CD, vinyl and Blu-ray.

In October 2020, DEATH ANGEL released a four-song EP, "Under Pressure". The effort included a cover of QUEEN + David Bowie's "Under Pressure", followed by a new track titled "Faded Remains", plus acoustic versions of "Act III"'s classic "A Room With A View" and "Humanicide"'s "Revelation Song". The EP was mixed by Max Norman (OZZY OSBOURNE, MEGADETH, BAD COMPANY) and mastered by Ted Jensen (LAMB OF GOD, MACHINE HEAD, HALESTORM).

DEATH ANGEL's latest album, "Humanicide", was released in May 2019 via Nuclear Blast. The LP saw DEATH ANGEL returning to producer and friend Jason Suecof (DEICIDE, TRIVIUM) of Audiohammer studios for the recording and mixing, along with the mastering of the legendary Ted Jensen (SLIPKNOT, PANTERA) of Sterling Sound, who added the final touches and brought it all to life, with artist Brent Elliott White (LAMB OF GOD, MEGADETH) providing the ominous cover artwork.

DEATH ANGEL was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the "Humanicide" title track. It was the group's first Grammy nomination.