ANTHRAX Cancels Second Concert Due To 'Medical Concern'

ANTHRAX has canceled its performance tonight (Tuesday, August 9) at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas as part of the band's North American tour with BLACK LABEL SOCIETY and HATEBREED.

Earlier today, ANTHRAX released the following statement via social media: "Charlie [Benante, drums], Scott [Ian, guitar], Frank [Bello, bass], Joey [Belladonna, vocals] and Jon [Donais, guitar] are really sorry to let their fans in Austin know that due to a medical concern, ANTHRAX has to cancel its show tonight at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheatre. BLACK LABEL SOCIETY and HATEBREED are still performing tonight, so the band hopes you'll come out and rock with them.

"Refunds are available until the venue box office closes at 9 p.m. tonight, or at point of purchase.

"Everyone in the band looks forward to seeing their Austin fans soon!"

The Austin cancelation marks the second concert in as many days that ANTHRAX has called off due to the aforementioned "medical concern." Last night's (Monday, August 8) gig in Dallas was also scrapped.

ANTHRAX kicked off its tour with BLACK LABEL SOCIETY on July 26 at Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona.

ANTHRAX's setlist on the trek includes the addition of the John Bush-era track "Only", which hadn't been performed live since 2011.

"Only" originally appeared on 1993's "Sound Of White Noise", one of four albums Bush recorded with ANTHRAX during his 13-year tenure with the band.

ANTHRAX's tour with BLACK LABEL SOCIETY will wrap up in Philadelphia at the Fillmore on Sunday, August 28. Both bands are playing headline sets. HATEBREED, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the "Perseverance" album, is the special guest.

ANTHRAX's latest album, "For All Kings", which features current singer Joey Belladonna, came out in February 2016 via Nuclear Blast.

ANTHRAX celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2021 with a number of special activities and events. Formed by Ian and bassist Dan Lilker in Queens, New York on July 18, 1981, ANTHRAX was one of the first thrash metal bands to emerge from the East Coast and quickly became regarded as a leader in the genre alongside METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH.

Active over the past five decades, ANTHRAX has released 11 studio albums, been awarded multiple gold and platinum certifications, received six Grammy nominations, toured the world since 1984 playing thousands of shows, including headlining Madison Square Garden and playing Yankee Stadium with the "Big Four".

"For All Kings" was called by some critics ANTHRAX's strongest album to date. Its arrival followed a five-year period during which the group experienced a rebirth of sorts, beginning with ANTHRAX's inclusion on the "Big Four" tour, and continuing with the release of comeback LP "Worship Music".