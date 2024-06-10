  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ANTHRAX Jams Instrumental Version Of RATT's 'Round And Round'; STEPHEN PEARCY Offers To Sing

June 10, 2024

RATT singer Stephen Pearcy has shared a video of ANTHRAX jamming on a short section of the classic RATT song "Round And Round" during an April 24 rehearsal session at Argentina's La Roca Power Studio. He wrote in an accompanying message: "Way cool @Anthrax does 'Round and Round'. I'd be happy to sing with the band doing that song. Let's go gentlemen".

In the past, ANTHRAX guitarist Scott Ian had expressed an unfavorable view of the 1980s Sunset Strip glam metal scene that RATT was one of the frontrunners of. During a 2011 interview with LA Weekly, Scott was asked why three of the four original "Big Four" thrash metal bands are from Southern California. He responded: "[METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH] had a lot to be pissed off at. We didn't have the hair metal thing going on in New York like they did here in L.A. in the '80s. We didn't have to fight against that to get gigs, where all the clubs would book were those lady bands. Not that there was a thrash scene in New York. There was nothing going on. But at least didn't have that against us at the time. Maybe three of the thrash bands formed here because there was more to hate."

When the interviewer asked if "there was no hair metal in New York", Scott responded: "Not like out here [in Los Angeles]. I don't like to call it 'hair metal' because there is nothing metal about it. It's not glam, because real glam to me was David Bowie and the NEW YORK DOLLS. That stuff you had here in the '80s with guys dressing like ladies, I don't know what to call that. Maybe that's truly crossover — cross-dressing."

In late March, ANTHRAX announced that, due to personal reasons, bassist Frank Bello would not be able to accompany the band on its South American tour, which kicked off on April 13 at MXMF The Metal Fest in Mexico City. Filling in on those dates, as well as two U.S. festival shows in May, was ANTHRAX founding member and original bassist Dan Lilker, marking his first appearance with the band in 40 years. Lilker, who co-wrote and played on ANTHRAX's debut album "Fistful Of Metal", was also a member of STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH with ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante and Ian.

Find more on Ratt
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).