WEDNESDAY 13 On MURDERDOLLS' Enduring Popularity: 'I Don't Think We've Got To The Level That We're Gonna Get To Yet'

In a new interview with The Heavy Metal Sitdown, Wednesday 13 spoke about the enduring popularity of his former band, the revered glam punk icons MURDERDOLLS. When the interviewer suggested that the MURDERDOLLS never became as "big" as they should have been, Wednesday 13 said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Music's crazy and the world is crazy how things happen. With MURDERDOLLS, it put me on the map. For a lot of people, they're like you — they go, 'This is my favorite record,' and, 'Why was it not as big as GUNS N' ROSES or METALLICA?' But to you, it was. And to me, it changed my life.

"I don't think that it's had its time yet," Wednesday 13 continued. "There's a lot of bands that you'll see… I mean, I was wearing RAMONES t-shirts when I was in high school. Now people wear RAMONES shirts 'cause they got it at Walmart, and they don't even know who they are. And if the RAMONES were around, they would be an arena band right now instead of a club band. So with time, bands get bigger. And I'm noticing by my shows, playing out here every night, my front row is all teenagers with 'X's on their hands. They weren't there 23 years ago. So the teenagers have found Wednesday 13 and MURDERDOLLS. So I don't think we've got to the level that we're gonna get to yet. I think it's still to come. I know that may sound strange, but I predict that."

After the completion of the touring cycle for their 2002 debut album, "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls", MURDERDOLLS went on hiatus so that guitarist Joey Jordison could focus on his other band SLIPKNOT, in which he played drums. In 2010, MURDERDOLLS released a sophomore album, "Women And Children Last", which did not feature guitarist Acey Slade, bassist Eric Griffin and drummer Ben "The Ghoul" Graves, all of whom toured in support of "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls" but did not appear on any of MURDERDOLLS' records.

Wednesday 13 reunited with Griffin and Slade on stage for the first time in over a decade in August 2018 at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood. The event, which celebrated the life of Graves, saw the trio performing some of MURDERDOLLS' classic songs.

Graves, who also worked with PRETTY BOY FLOYD and DOPE, passed away in May 2018 after a year-long battle with cancer. He was only 45 years old.

The MURDERDOLLS did a number of major tours in support of "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls". By the summer of 2003, the tenacity of the band was paying off. Tours with IRON MAIDEN, PAPA ROACH and the FOO FIGHTERS around the world and a Top 40 U.K. single with "White Wedding" made the band fan favorite in Metal Hammer, Metal Edge, Kerrang! and Rock Sound magazines.

Wednesday 13's new full-length album, "Mid Death Crisis", will arrive on April 25 via Napalm Records.

Wednesday 13 previously described "Mid Death Crisis" as a fun, campy, "leave-your-brain-at-the-door" rager and a true return to his hard-rocking roots. Produced by guitarist Alex Kane (LIFE, SEX & DEATH, ENUFF Z'NUFF, ANTIPRODUCT) and mixed by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, PRONG, DEVILDRIVER),the album oozes infectious 1980s sleaze metal energy, further accented by a blitzing guest vocal from FASTER PUSSYCAT's Taime Downe.

Photo credit: Anabel DFlux