ANTHRAX/PANTERA's CHARLIE BENANTE Composes Original Score For 'John Wick' Pinball Games

Charlie Benante of ANTHRAX and PANTERA fame has composed the original score for Stern Pinball, Inc.'s newest line of pinball games featuring the world's greatest assassin, John Wick. Created in collaboration with Lionsgate, players will experience the thrilling and action-packed billion-dollar grossing John Wick franchise with film-inspired mechanical features and artwork alongside Stern's all-new dynamic AI combat system. John Wick pinball games are available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models. The John Wick film franchise is produced by Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, along with franchise director Chad Stahelski through his 87Eleven Entertainment production company.

In Stern's John Wick pinball games, players step into the role of the world's greatest assassin as he fights to escape his past. As the titular character, players can engage in high-speed car chases and fast-action drifting across the playfield, which incorporates models and artwork inspired by iconic locations from the franchise, including the New York Continental Hotel and the Red Circle Club, all set against a dramatically edge lit New York City skyline. Players can also open John Wick's weapons crate to reveal a hidden shot target path to retrieve an array of weapons. Players must use the sculpted Blood Oath Marker carefully — or risk the consequences. Players need to survive other assassins, complete jobs for the legendary Factions of the High Table, and eventually take on John Wick's "Special Assignment!"

To raise the stakes, John Wick pinball introduces Stern's all-new dynamic AI combat system, an innovation that brings the frenetic combat of the legendary films to the game. The Stern team has created a primitive video game AI system to control the enemy lights on the playfield, setting the John Wick pinball games apart from prior pinball machines, where all lights were controlled by player actions, timers, and random number generations. In this new AI combat system, enemy icons are responsive to player behavior and will illuminate dynamically around the playfield to challenge the player. The enemies move tactically with this dynamic software to counter player objectives, creating a unique challenge in each game session. The system also features a new action video player that dynamically reflects player action — as you defeat three enemies, you'll see video clips of John Wick doing the same in the films!

Accompanying the high-quality film and audio assets woven into the gameplay, John Wick pinball games will include custom narration by critically acclaimed actor Ian McShane as Winston. Additionally, pieces of John Wick's iconic suits used in connection with the production of the films will be included as a franchise artifact in the LE models, courtesy of Lionsgate. The John Wick pinball games will feature original neo-noir style paintings illustrated by acclaimed artist Randy Martinez.

"Inspired by one of the most iconic and thrilling film franchises of our time, we're releasing John Wick pinball games with the most advanced technology we've ever created," said Seth Davis, president and CEO of Stern Pinball, "We can't wait for players to try out our new combat system and experience the action."

John Wick pinball games include Stern's award-winning Insider Connected system, which enables players to interact with the game and a global network of players in multiple ways. Through Insider Connected, players can track progress, earn new game-specific Achievements, take on special John Wick Quests and complete Faction Contracts to increase their Assassin ranking.

Insider Connected also provides an operator-focused toolset to drive location play through a better player experience, game location discovery, location leaderboards, performance analysis, automatic code updates, and remote diagnostics for easier maintenance. Registration for Insider Connected is available at insider.sternpinball.com/ or in the Insider Connected App. Download it today on iOS and Android.

Limited to 1,000 games globally, the highly collectible Limited Edition model includes the Expression Lighting System and Speaker Expression Lighting. These integrated lighting systems are synchronized to custom light shows specifically designed for every song and dynamically responsive to game events. The LE version also includes a full-color "Stained Glass" mirrored backglass, full-color reflective brushed silver foil high-definition cabinet decals with hand-drawn artwork by Randy Martinez, exclusive custom powder-coated pinball armor, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, and a signed Certificate of Authenticity.