ANTHRAX Shares Video Recap Of Fall 2024 European Tour

In November and December of 2024, ANTHRAX set out on the band's European tour with KREATOR and TESTAMENT. On this 18-show run, the band — Joey Belladonna (vocals),Scott Ian (rhythm guitar),Jonathan Donais (lead guitar),Frank Bello (bass) and Charlie Benante (drums) — performed some of the biggest, sold-out headline shows of their career that included stops in the U.K., France, Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Italy and more. Filmmaker Metal Dave Media (ROB ZOMBIE, BLACK FLAG, PHIL ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS) shot and edited all 18 shows, providing the viewer "a front row seat" and "a backstage pass."

To check out the tour recap clips, see below.

At this past weekend's NAMM convention in Anaheim, California, Bello confirmed to American Musical Supply that ANTHRAX's long-awaited follow-up to 2016's "For All Kings" album is tentatively due in September/October 2025.

Last November, Bello returned to Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in Northridge, California to resume recording the bass tracks for ANTHRAX's new LP.

Frank played his first show with ANTHRAX in nearly a year and a half on October 12, 2024 at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.

Bello and ANTHRAX were supposed to perform at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky on September 27, 2024, but their show ended up being canceled due to severe weather.

Prior to Aftershock, Bello last played with ANTHRAX in May 2023 at the Milwaukee Metal Fest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In April and early May 2024, Bello sat out ANTHRAX's South American tour as well as two U.S. festival dates due to "personal reasons." Filling in on those shows was ANTHRAX founding member and original bassist Dan Lilker, marking his first appearance with the band in 40 years. Lilker, who co-wrote and played on ANTHRAX's debut album "Fistful Of Metal", was also a member of STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH with ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante and guitarist Scott Ian.

Frank made his live debut with Norwegian black metal veterans SATYRICON on June 6, 2024 at the Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden.

Bello played bass for SATYRICON for the band's summer 2024 European festival appearances, including Hellfest in France and Tons Of Rock in Norway.

ANTHRAX celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2021 with a number of special activities and events. Formed by Ian and bassist Dan Lilker in Queens, New York on July 18, 1981, ANTHRAX was one of the first thrash metal bands to emerge from the East Coast and quickly became regarded as a leader in the genre alongside METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH.

Active over the past five decades, ANTHRAX has released 11 studio albums, been awarded multiple gold and platinum certifications, received six Grammy nominations, toured the world since 1984 playing thousands of shows, including headlining Madison Square Garden and playing Yankee Stadium with the "Big Four".

"For All Kings" was called by some critics ANTHRAX's strongest album to date. Its arrival followed a five-year period during which the group experienced a rebirth of sorts, beginning with ANTHRAX's inclusion on the "Big Four" tour, and continuing with the release of comeback LP, 2011's "Worship Music".