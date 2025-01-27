DECAPITATED Unleashes Double Video Release Ahead Of North American 'Nihility' Tour

In a thrilling announcement sure to excite fans across North America, Polish extreme metal veterans DECAPITATED have just released two new performance videos, setting the stage for their upcoming "Nihility" tour. The videos, featuring the tracks "Names" and "Eternity Too Short", were filmed live from the band's rehearsal room, offering fans a raw, intense preview of what to expect on the road.

The double video release serves as a precursor to DECAPITATED's eagerly awaited tour across North America, beginning February 4, 2025, in Tampa, Florida. These exclusive performances capture the band in a visceral, intimate setting, showcasing their technical prowess and relentless energy. "Names" and "Eternity Too Short" are both seminal tracks from their acclaimed album "Nihility", which will be played in its entirety on the tour.

DECAPITATED states: "Get ready, North America! We can't wait to make our highly anticipated return and play the entire 'Nihility' album! Let's make this one a tour to remember!"

The tour will cover 23 cities in the United States and Canada, concluding on March 2 in Santa Ana, California.

Fans can look forward to an electrifying lineup with DECAPITATED headlining, supported by the formidable talents of INCANTATION and DARKEST HOUR, with EXMORTUS opening each night. This assembly of metal powerhouses guarantees a series of high-octane performances, filled with the heavy, intricate, and soul-stirring music that has defined their genres.

Tour dates and venues:

Feb. 04 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

Feb. 05 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Feb. 06 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

Feb. 07 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Feb. 08 - Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs

Feb. 10 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

Feb. 11 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

Feb. 12 - Ottawa, ON - Overflow

Feb. 13 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Feb. 14 - Lakewood, OH - Mercury Music Lounge

Feb. 15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Feb. 16 - Minneapolis, MN - The Caboose

Feb. 18 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

Feb. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

Feb. 21 - Calgary, AB - Back Alley

Feb. 22 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

Feb. 24 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

Feb. 25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Feb. 26 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Feb. 27 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

Feb. 28 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

Mar. 01 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

Mar. 02 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Last October, DECAPITATED announced that it had parted ways with vocalist Rafał "Rasta" Piotrowski and replaced him with Eemeli Bodde of Finnish metallers MORS SUBITA.

Bodde made his live debut with DECAPITATED on November 1, 2024 at Damnation Festival's "A Night Of Salvation" at BEC Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom. Also joining DECAPITATED at the gig for several "classic" tracks was the group's original vocalist Wojciech "Sauron" Wąsowicz, who was previously a member of DECAPITATED between 1996 and 2005.

Across eight studio albums, DECAPITATED grew from the adolescent dream of teenagers from a small Central European town to one of the leaders of the metal genre. Each successive album further expands the band's sound with genre-bending authenticity and integrity. As Metal Injection rightfully observed, "any self-respecting death metalhead knows the name well." Like a rose in the devil's garden, the DECAPITATED story builds triumph from tragedy. The gleeful grotesquery of extreme metal imagery and riff-tastic bludgeoning beckons listeners to uncover broader truths.

Their latest studio album, "Cancer Culture", was released in 2022, with instantly recognizable devastation and deceptively sinister hooks abound. Newly minted DECAPITATED anthems like "Last Supper", "Hello Death", "Just A Cigarette", "No Cure", "Iconoclast" and "Cancer Culture" shimmer with sonically sharp production and unrelenting bombast. There's also a newly increased emphasis on melody, even venturing into darkly romantic territory. JINJER vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk and MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn make impressive guest appearances. Flynn contributes a hauntingly beautiful vocal to the "Cancer Culture" track "Iconoclast", with Shmayluk, a formidable screamer, going the clean vocal route on track "Hello Death".