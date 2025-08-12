ANTHRAX To Perform On 2026 Edition Of 70000 TONS OF METAL Cruise; Public Sales Date Announced

70000 Tons Of Metal, the original, the world's biggest heavy metal cruise, has announced that public sales for the 2026 sailing will begin on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. EDT / 18:00 CET via 70000tons.com. The festival-at-sea continues its tradition of delivering an unforgettable experience with 60 metal bands from around the globe, playing across four stages — including the legendary pool deck stage, the world's biggest open air stage structure to ever sail the open seas.

In addition to unveiling the public sales date, 70000 Tons Of Metal is thrilled to confirm the addition of thrash metal icons ANTHRAX to the 2026 lineup. Known for their blistering live performances and genre-defining discography, ANTHRAX will bring their full-throttle energy aboard the legendary festival cruise, delivering two unique sets exclusively for goers.

70000 Tons Of Metal 2026 will sail from Miami, Florida to Nassau, the Bahamas and back from January 29 through February 2, 2026, aboard Royal Caribbean's luxury cruise ship Freedom Of The Seas. The ship offers round-the-clock entertainment, artist-hosted activities and events, exclusive meet-and-greets, and the unique opportunity for fans to mingle with their metal heroes in a completely immersive environment.

Only 3,000 tickets are available to metalheads from around the globe, continuing the festival's legacy of cultivating a tight-knit, global metal community. Fans are encouraged to book early to secure their place on this epic voyage on the high seas.

The currently announced lineup for the 2026 sailing, featuring 38 of the 60 total bands who will deliver amazing performances, is:

AMORPHIS

ANTHRAX

BEAST IN BLACK

DARK TRANQUILLITY

DØDHEIMSGARD

DUST BOLT

ELUVEITIE

EREB ALTOR

FIREWIND

GAMA BOMB

GROZA

HAGGARD

HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY

HEATHEN

HIRAES

HIRAX

HOUR OF PENANCE

ILLDISPOSED

IN MOURNING

INSOMNIUM

KAMELOT

ORDEN OGAN

PERSEFONE

RHAPSODY OF FIRE

SATAN

SATURNUS

SEVEN SPIRES

SKELETAL REMAINS

SKYCLAD

SOEN

SOILWORK

SUIDAKRA

TÝR

VADER

VIO-LENCE

WIND ROSE

WOLF

XANDRIA

With ten consecutive sellouts since the inaugural voyage in 2011, this extraordinary and unique floating festival now sails on board some of the largest luxury passenger vessels in the world. Featuring 60 heavy metal bands from around the globe performing across four stages

the open seas.

Guests can enjoy the heavy metal festival experience of a lifetime with all the benefits that a cruise has to offer: complimentary fine dining, bars that never close, 24-hour room service, as well as the ship's many amenities.

All 60 bands on board play twice — and there are four concert locations on board: a concert hall, the Royal Theater, stands tall with five levels. The Star Lounge offers a more personal and local club-like ambiance. Discover the arena-like vibes at Studio B, the third indoor stage available. Lastly, yet undoubtedly the most remarkable, is the pool deck stage: the world's biggest open air stage structure to ever sail the open seas. This immense stage is accompanied by bars, pools, and even hot tubs that are integrated into the stage itself, allowing guests to indulge in the unique experience of watching their favorite metal bands while soaking in a hot tub.

This four-day heavy metal music festival and Caribbean vacation offers 3,000 metalheads the amazing opportunity to mingle side by side with all of the bands on board. With no VIP areas it truly is like everyone has a backstage pass. Not only do guests have unrestricted festival access to more than 120 live performances (all bands play twice),every ticket also includes meet-and-greets with each band, intimate masterclasses with select musicians, world live premieres and exclusive listening sessions of unreleased material. Guests also have full access to the "Jamming in International Waters All Star Jam" — a one-of-a-kind jam session featuring a host of musical virtuosos performing classic metal songs together on stage.

Sailors also have the special opportunity to explore a Caribbean dream destination with their favorite band members on an "Artist Escorted Shore Excursion", another 70000 Tons Of Metal exclusive.

For more details about 70000 Tons Of Metal 2026, including FAQs, vessel amenities and contact information, visit 70000tons.com.