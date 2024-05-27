ANTHRAX's FRANK BELLO To Play Bass For SATYRICON During 2024 European Festival Run

Norwegian black metal veterans SATYRICON have recruited Frank Bello (ANTHRAX) to play bass for the band for their upcoming European festival appearances, including next month's Sweden Rock Festival in Sweden, Mystic Festival in Poland, Hellfest in France and Tons Of Rock in Norway.

Earlier today, SATYRICON shared what appears to be a post-rehearsal photo of SATYRICON's current touring lineup, including Bello, and wrote in an accompanying message: "There is smoke in the chimney at the SATYRICON HQ every day. Next week we will fire up the engine again, starting at Sweden Rock and Mystic Festival. From there we go to Hellfest, Tons Of Rock, ARTmania Festival, Grieghallen/Beyond The Gates (two nights in a row),Brutal Assault, Hellsinki Metal Festival, Alcatraz Festival, Bloodstock Open Air and finally Næstved Metal Fest. In November we come to Latin America.

"As you can imagine, we look immensely forward to seeing all SATYRICON Ultras across the world again.

"If we're not playing anywhere near you, maybe you will travel to see us, if not we will meet later some day. This is going to be THE summer!"

This past weekend, Bello shared a photo of him visiting the Natural History Museum at the University of Oslo. He captioned the picture: "Had a great day checking out the @naturhistorisk_museum_oslo and walking around Oslo today..#goodtimes #metal".

In April and early May, Bello sat out ANTHRAX's South American tour as well as two U.S. festival dates due to "personal reasons." Filling in on those shows was ANTHRAX founding member and original bassist Dan Lilker, marking his first appearance with the band in 40 years. Lilker, who co-wrote and played on ANTHRAX's debut album "Fistful Of Metal", was also a member of STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH with ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante and guitarist Scott Ian.

Last July, Frank and his wife Teresa celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. They share a son, Brandon, who just turned 18 earlier this month.

Bello released a memoir, "Fathers, Brothers, And Sons: Surviving Anguish, Abandonment, And Anthrax", in October 2021 via Rare Bird. The foreword to the book was written by KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons.

Born into a family of five, Frank grew up in difficult circumstances. His father abandoned his wife and children, and Frank's mother moved heaven and earth to keep them fed and educated. Left with no male role model, Frank found inspiration in heavy metal bass players, following their example and forging a career with ANTHRAX from his early teens — first as a roadie, and then as the group's bass player.

International stardom came Frank's way by the mid-to-late 1980s, when he was still in his early twenties, but tragedy struck in 1996 when his brother Anthony was murdered in New York. Although the case went to trial, the suspected killer was released without charge after a witness, intimidated by violent elements, withdrew his testimony.

Bello's mother Rose died in April 2023.

Rosie was the older sister of Benante, who enlisted Frank to join ANTHRAX in 1984.