ANTHRAX's SCOTT IAN Mourns Death Of His Father

ANTHRAX guitarist Scott Ian is mourning the death of his father. Herbert Rosenfeld, a jewelry professional who lived in Boca Raton, Florida, was 83 years old.

Ian took to his social media to share a few photos of his father, and he included the following message: "I'm the son of a fine man.

"Growing up my dad was my constant. He was an island of security in an ocean of dysfunction.

"Most of my core memories of my childhood and early teen years are of times spent with my dad. Whether it was ski trips to Vermont, or going over to cousin Ed's house to watch Ed and his buddies jam, or game 6 of the 1977 World Series, or fishing on the boat in Merrick, or giving me a job so I could make money to buy guitars and amps - he always had my back.

"He wholeheartedly supported my decision to drop out of college to follow my passion to be in a band. That decision got me thrown out of my house, Dad and my step-mom Rhea let me come live with them in Merrick. Dad said, 'You have to try, you give it your all and if it doesn't work out you can always go back to school or work with me.' He was my rock.

"I loved my job with him working as a messenger. I'd make deliveries on 47th St. and everyone on the block knew I was 'Herbie's kid.' That would make me so proud of him. Everyone on the block loved dad. I'd gotten my delivery route down to a science - it'd take the other messenger 2 hours to get his stuff done so I figured if I got back to the office in an hour forty-five I was looking good. Meanwhile, I'd get my pickups and deliveries done in 20 minutes and then go spend an hour in the guitar shops on 48th St. When I'd get back to the office he never let on that he knew I was doing that but I think he knew. I also think he knew I would borrow joints from his secret Sucrets tin. He never let on to that either.

"Dad was even-keeled, solid, and I give him all the credit for that part of my personality, how I'm able to be calm and roll with stressful situations. I'd never have made it 43 years in a band without his influence. And more importantly than that its how I saw him as a husband to Rhea and a father to me, Jason and Sean, and a doting, silly, face-making Grandpa to Revel.

"When you find the right person you know it and you dedicate your life to making that relationship everything, making your family everything with unconditional love, and that was my dad.

"We are the sons of a fine man.

"I love you dad. RIP Herb Rosenfeld."

Among the fellow musicians expressing their condolences in the comments below Ian's post was ANTHRAX bassist Frank Bello, who wrote: "So sorry to hear this Scott- I loved Herb, he was a great man and always so supportive of everything we did. May he rest in peace.." ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante added: "Man… I knew how great of a man he was , he made me feel like his son. He was warm and just comfortable to be around. I'm so sorry". Former ANTHRAX and VOLBEAT guitarist Rob Caggiano wrote: "My deepest condolences to you and your family Scott. Your dad was always so cool to me."

Formed by Ian and bassist Dan Lilker in Queens, New York on July 18, 1981, ANTHRAX was one of the first thrash metal bands to emerge from the East Coast and quickly became regarded as a leader in the genre alongside METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH.

Active over the past five decades, ANTHRAX has released 11 studio albums, been awarded multiple gold and platinum certifications, received six Grammy nominations, toured the world since 1984 playing thousands of shows, including headlining Madison Square Garden and playing Yankee Stadium with the "Big Four".

ANTHRAX's current lineup includes Ian, Bello, Benante, singer Joey Belladonna and guitarist Jon Donais.