  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ANTHRAX's SCOTT IAN Mourns Death Of His Father

August 13, 2024

ANTHRAX guitarist Scott Ian is mourning the death of his father. Herbert Rosenfeld, a jewelry professional who lived in Boca Raton, Florida, was 83 years old.

Ian took to his social media to share a few photos of his father, and he included the following message: "I'm the son of a fine man.

"Growing up my dad was my constant. He was an island of security in an ocean of dysfunction.

"Most of my core memories of my childhood and early teen years are of times spent with my dad. Whether it was ski trips to Vermont, or going over to cousin Ed's house to watch Ed and his buddies jam, or game 6 of the 1977 World Series, or fishing on the boat in Merrick, or giving me a job so I could make money to buy guitars and amps - he always had my back.

"He wholeheartedly supported my decision to drop out of college to follow my passion to be in a band. That decision got me thrown out of my house, Dad and my step-mom Rhea let me come live with them in Merrick. Dad said, 'You have to try, you give it your all and if it doesn't work out you can always go back to school or work with me.' He was my rock.

"I loved my job with him working as a messenger. I'd make deliveries on 47th St. and everyone on the block knew I was 'Herbie's kid.' That would make me so proud of him. Everyone on the block loved dad. I'd gotten my delivery route down to a science - it'd take the other messenger 2 hours to get his stuff done so I figured if I got back to the office in an hour forty-five I was looking good. Meanwhile, I'd get my pickups and deliveries done in 20 minutes and then go spend an hour in the guitar shops on 48th St. When I'd get back to the office he never let on that he knew I was doing that but I think he knew. I also think he knew I would borrow joints from his secret Sucrets tin. He never let on to that either.

"Dad was even-keeled, solid, and I give him all the credit for that part of my personality, how I'm able to be calm and roll with stressful situations. I'd never have made it 43 years in a band without his influence. And more importantly than that its how I saw him as a husband to Rhea and a father to me, Jason and Sean, and a doting, silly, face-making Grandpa to Revel.

"When you find the right person you know it and you dedicate your life to making that relationship everything, making your family everything with unconditional love, and that was my dad.

"We are the sons of a fine man.

"I love you dad. RIP Herb Rosenfeld."

Among the fellow musicians expressing their condolences in the comments below Ian's post was ANTHRAX bassist Frank Bello, who wrote: "So sorry to hear this Scott- I loved Herb, he was a great man and always so supportive of everything we did. May he rest in peace.." ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante added: "Man… I knew how great of a man he was , he made me feel like his son. He was warm and just comfortable to be around. I'm so sorry". Former ANTHRAX and VOLBEAT guitarist Rob Caggiano wrote: "My deepest condolences to you and your family Scott. Your dad was always so cool to me."

Formed by Ian and bassist Dan Lilker in Queens, New York on July 18, 1981, ANTHRAX was one of the first thrash metal bands to emerge from the East Coast and quickly became regarded as a leader in the genre alongside METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH.

Active over the past five decades, ANTHRAX has released 11 studio albums, been awarded multiple gold and platinum certifications, received six Grammy nominations, toured the world since 1984 playing thousands of shows, including headlining Madison Square Garden and playing Yankee Stadium with the "Big Four".

ANTHRAX's current lineup includes Ian, Bello, Benante, singer Joey Belladonna and guitarist Jon Donais.

Find more on Anthrax
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).