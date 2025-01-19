Watch: IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Competes In 'Circuit Européen Vétérans' 2025 Fencing Tournament

IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson represented Great Britain earlier today (Sunday, January 19) in the "Veterans" category at the Circuit Européen 2025 fencing tournament in Faches-Thumesnil. After winning the first round 10/4 against Denmark's Jeiner Simon, he lost in the next round to France's Jolyot Pascal by 10/1. Bruce finally finished 13th in the overall standings out of 31 fencers in the "Veterans" category. Video of his appearance at the tournament can be seen below (courtesy of his wife, Leana Dolci, via Eddie The Head Fan Club).

Bruce started out fencing at the age of 13 in school, but only after being convinced by a teacher to try it. When he got into fencing, he discovered that it not only was about physical training, but giving the brain some exercise as well.

Eleven years ago, Dickinson was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer after doctors discovered a golf ball-size tumor on his tongue and another in the lymph node on the right side of his neck.

The singer got the all-clear in May 2015 after radiation and nine weeks of chemotherapy and later covered his cancer battle in his 2017 autobiography, "What Does This Button Do?"

Dickinson joined IRON MAIDEN in 1981, replacing Paul Di'Anno, and made his recording debut with the band on the 1982 album "The Number Of The Beast". He quit the band in 1993, pursuing several solo projects, and rejoined in 1999.

Dickinson, who turned 66 last August, has several other interests beyond music. He is a licensed commercial pilot and owns an aviation company. He has also done some acting and brewed beer.