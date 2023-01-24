  • facebook
ANVIL Announces Spring 2023 U.S. Tour, Begins Pre-Production For New Album

January 24, 2023

Canadian metal legends ANVIL will embark on a U.S. headlining tour this spring. The trek, which will feature support from MIDNITE HELLION, will kick off on March 31 in Providence, Rhode Island and run through May 13 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

In other news, ANVIL has revealed that it has begun "pre-production rehearsals" for a new album. The band shared the news on Facebook, adding: "13 smashing tracks all written. Expect more crushing ANVIL."

ANVIL's 2023 U.S. tour dates with MIDNITE HELLION:

Mar. 31 - Providence, RI @ Alchemy
Apr. 01 - Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Upstairs
Apr. 02 - Portland, ME @ Geno’s Rock Club
Apr. 04 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
Apr. 05 - Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater
Apr. 06 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live
Apr. 07 - Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads
Apr. 08 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar
Apr. 13 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Apr. 14 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
Apr. 15 - Wilmington, NC @ Reggie’s 42nd St. Tavern
Apr. 16 - West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
Apr. 20 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits
Apr. 21 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street
Apr. 22 - Orlando, FL @ The Conduit
Apr. 23 - Gainesville, FL @ Loosey’s
Apr. 27 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group
Apr. 28 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
Apr. 29 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
May 04 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard
May 05 - Wichita, KS @ Barleycorn’s
May 06 - Des Moines, IA @ Lefty’s Live Music
May 07 - Madison, WI @ Crucible
May 11 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
May 12 - Cincinnati, OH @ Legends Bar & Venue
May 13 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

ANVIL's latest album, "Impact Is Imminent", arrived in May 2022 via AFM Records.

Like its three predecessors, "Anvil Is Anvil" (2016),"Pounding The Pavement" (2018) and "Legal At Last" (2019),"Impact Is Imminent" was produced by Martin "Mattes" Pfeiffer and Jörg Uken at Uken's Soundlodge studios in Germany.

Last week, MVD Marquee Collection released the "Ultimate Edition" Blu-ray and "Standard Edition" DVD of ANVIL's acclaimed documentary, "Anvil! The Story Of Anvil".

The new version of the film features remastered picture and sound, as well as a new exclusive epilogue interview with director Sacha Gervasi and ANVIL frontman Steve "Lips" Kudlow and drummer Robb Reiner moderated by former MTV host Matt Pinfield.

The remastered "Anvil! The Story Of Anvil" received its premiere in conjunction with Beyond Fest last September in Los Angeles at the Saban Theater, where ANVIL also performed. This was followed by a question-and-answer session with Kudlow, Reiner, producer Rebecca Yeldham and Gervasi, moderated by Steve-O from "Jackass".

