APOCÆLYPSE, Featuring VIO-LENCE Guitarist IRA BLACK, Announces Debut Album 'Fænix'

Following the breakout success of the band's debut single "Intell-I-Gents", APOCÆLYPSE returns with "Black Box", an emotionally charged new single that arrives alongside the announcement of APOCÆLYPSE's debut album, "Fænix", due August 28.

Founded by acclaimed guitarist Ira Black (VIO-LENCE, LIZZY BORDEN, METAL CHURCH),APOCÆLYPSE made an immediate impact with "Intell-I-Gents". The song's cinematic music video has garnered more than 1.4 million views while the single debuted on Billboard's radio chart, introducing the band's unique blend of crushing modern metal, cinematic storytelling, and thought-provoking songwriting to audiences worldwide.

Accompanying the release of "Black Box" is a gripping new music video directed by Black and co-directed by Vincente Cordero (Industrialism Films),bringing the song's deeply personal themes to life through striking cinematic visuals.

If "Intell-I-Gents" looked outward at humanity's increasingly uneasy relationship with artificial intelligence, "Black Box" turns inward, offering APOCÆLYPSE's most vulnerable and personal statement yet. Driven by soaring melodies, crushing riffs, and unflinching honesty, the song explores survival, healing, and the courage required to confront one's past.

Regarding the new single, Black explains: "'Black Box' is the most personal song I've ever written. It's a journey into my own mind — the Black Box. Like the device recovered from a plane crash, it holds the evidence of everything that went wrong, but also the key to understanding how I survived. Inside are the scars of a broken upbringing, addiction, loss, and decades spent chasing a dream that often felt impossible. For most of my life, I kept that box sealed shut. This song is about opening it. It's about confronting the pain, owning the wreckage, and finding strength in the truth. 'Black Box' is my story of survival — a testament to the fact that no matter how many times life knocks you down, you can still rise, heal, and find your way home."

"Black Box" was produced by Black, executive produced by Andy Fetyko, mixed by Kane Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, PAPA ROACH) and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (SEPULTURA, FAITH NO MORE, LIMP BIZKIT).

APOCÆLYPSE features a powerhouse lineup led by Ira Black alongside his son, guitarist Ira Black IV, whose classical training and technical prowess bring a unique dynamic to the band's sound. Rounding out the lineup are bassist Matt Snell (formerly of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH) and drummer Lonny Pasillas (formerly of DEADSETT and KILL DEVIL HILL). Together, the group blends decades of experience with a forward-thinking approach, crafting modern metal that is both crushingly heavy and ambitiously expansive.

Set for release on August 28, "Fænix" marks the arrival of a fearless new voice in modern metal. Blending veteran musicianship with a forward-thinking creative vision, the album explores both personal and societal struggles through a collection of songs that balance crushing heaviness with cinematic scope and emotional depth. True to its title, "Fænix" is ultimately a story of resilience, transformation, and rising from adversity.

With anticipation continuing to build following the breakout success of "Intell-I-Gents", "Black Box" offers another compelling glimpse into "Fænix".