GODSMACK Teams Up With SUMERIAN COMICS For New Graphic Novel 'Awake'

Sumerian Comics has teamed up with multi-platinum rock band GODSMACK for "Godsmack: Awake", an original graphic novel inspired by the Sully Erna-fronted outfit's landmark album "Awake". The 96-page, full-color hardcover is available for pre-order through Sumerian Comics.

Inspired by the lyrics, themes, and atmosphere of GODSMACK's breakthrough album, "Godsmack: Awake" reimagines the record as a dark supernatural narrative about memory, guilt, violence, and the chance to break free from the sins that follow us.

The story follows Sevrin, a broken man who wakes alone in the isolated sand dunes of Massachusetts with no memory of how he got there. He has bruises across his body, missing time he can't explain, and a matchbook that keeps leading him to the wrong bar.

As Halloween night unfolds, Sevrin drifts from one dive to the next, reliving violent deaths from different eras. Each vision is tied to greed, rage, and lives destroyed by the same mistakes he keeps making himself. With every vision, new scars appear, blurring the line between past and present, life and afterlife.

On a night when ghosts walk freely and demons laugh, Sevrin must decide whether he is doomed to relive these lives forever, or whether he can finally wake up and change.

"Godsmack: Awake" is written by Jonathan Hedrick, illustrated by Giusi Lo Piccolo ("Diablo: Dawn Of Hatred"),colored by Simone D'Angelo, and lettered by Toni Sardina. The oversized hardcover measures 7.25 x 11 inches and features a dust cover.

"Godsmack: Awake" pre-order bundles are available in five tiers:

Tier 1 - $40

* Hardcover graphic novel

Tier 2 - $70

* Hardcover graphic novel

* Slipcase

* Postcard set

* Digital access card

Tier 3 - $100

* Hardcover graphic novel

* Slipcase

* Postcard set

* Digital access card

* T-shirt

Tier 4 - $150

Limited to 250 copies

* Hardcover graphic novel

* Slipcase

* Postcard set

* Digital access card

* T-shirt

* Oracle license plate

* Shot glass set

* Bad Magick Saloon matchbook

* Numbered bookplate

Tier 5 - $250

Limited to 50 copies

* Hardcover graphic novel

* Slipcase

* Postcard set

* Digital access card

* T-shirt

* Oracle license plate

* Shot glass set

* Bad Magick Saloon matchbook

* Sully Erna signed bookplate

For more than two decades, GODSMACK has stood as one of hard rock's most dominant and enduring forces. The Boston‑bred band has carved out a legacy defined by seismic riffs, anthemic songwriting, and a staggering run of chart achievements that few can rival. With 11 No. 1 singles at mainstream rock radio — including the massive hits "Bulletproof", "Unforgettable", "When Legends Rise" and "Under Your Scars" — the group continues to shape the sound of 21st‑century rock. Their catalog also boasts 20 Top 10 singles, the most of any artist at the format since 1999, along with four Grammy nominations and a Billboard Music Award for "Rock Artist Of The Year".

Having sold over 20 million records worldwide, GODSMACK's discography spans seven powerhouse studio albums: "Godsmack" (1998),"Awake" (2000),"Faceless" (2003),"IV" (2006),"The Oracle" (2010),"1000hp" (2014) and "When Legends Rise" (2018). In 2023, the band entered a new chapter with their eighth studio album, "Lighting Up The Sky" — a triumphant, emotionally charged record that explores personal battles, fractured relationships, political division, resilience, and redemption. It stands as both a victory lap and a defining artistic statement. Recently, GODSMACK reissued their breakthrough major‑label album "Awake", and on May 1, the band unleashed their new offering "Live At Mohegan Sun" — a sweeping, career‑spanning live album capturing the raw power and evolution of their sound. GODSMACK is currently bringing "The Rise Of The Rock" world tour to stages around the globe with special guests STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and DOROTHY, while continuing to appear at major festivals across the U.S. and Europe this summer.

Sumerian Comics, founded in 2020 by Nathan Yocum and Ryan Swanson and based in Nashville, Tennessee, is a global graphic novel publisher distributed by Simon & Schuster. Formerly known as Behemoth Comics, the company sells more than 500,000 comics annually. Sumerian is recognized for licensed adaptations of iconic films such as "American Psycho", "The Crow" and "Basic Instinct", as well as collaborations with major music artists including BAD OMENS, Axl Rose, SLEEP TOKEN and more. In 2022, the company rebranded as Sumerian Comics under the Sumerian Publishing Group umbrella.