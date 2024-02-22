APOCALYPTICA Parts Ways With Longtime Drummer MIKKO SIRÉN

Finnish cello rockers APOCALYPTICA have parted ways with their longtime drummer Mikko Sirén.

Sirén started performing live with APOCALYPTICA in 2003 but didn't become a full-time member of the band until 2005, after playing over 200 concerts with APOCALYPTICA and recording an album with the group.

Earlier today (Thursday, February 22),APOCALYPTICA released the following statement via social media: "Some of you may have already seen us playing without our drummer Mikko Siren in Brasil and Mexico earlier this year...or have heard rumors to this effect. We are very sorry to have to inform you that we have amicably parted ways with Mikko after 20 years. Recording our forthcoming album was our last collective achievement. Also, we want to reassure all of you that we – Eicca, Perttu and Paavo – will continue as APOCALYPTICA. We wish Mikko happiness and success in everything he aims for in all his future endeavors!!"

Earlier this week, APOCALYPTICA announced a European tour in support of the follow-up to their legendary debut record. "Plays Metallica Vol. 2" tour will continue the journey that began in 1996 when cellists from Helsinki's world-renowned Sibelius Academy played symphonic tribute to the biggest of the big four — heavy metal titans METALLICA.

APOCALYPTICA's "Metal Classic, Classic Metal" was released in September 2022. The effort included the focus track "Flight Of The Bumblebees", originally by Nikolai Rimski-Korsakow. "Metal Classic, Classic Metal" also contained a new version of Beethoven's "5th Symphony" as well as a remake of Maurice Ravel's "Bolero".

In March 2022, APOCALYPTICA released the "I'll Get Through It" single, which was written for the band by American award-winning songwriter Diane Warren. It featured Franky Perez — guest vocalist in APOCALYPTICA's 2015 record "Shadowmaker" — as well as Geezer Butler of BLACK SABBATH on bass guitar. The song was born out of a visit Geezer and Franky paid to their friend Diane, who had already written the track "Not Strong Enough" for APOCALYPTICA, included in their 2010 record "7th Symphony".

2015's "Shadowmaker" was APOCALYPTICA's first album to feature just one singer — Perez — instead of guest collaborators. The disc was recorded with Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz (FOO FIGHTERS, DEFTONES, MASTODON).

Prior to enlisting Perez, who accompanied APOCALYPTICA on the band's 2022 North American tour, the group released eight albums that melded the classically trained cello mastery of the three core bandmembers with the harder elements of the rock world, including drums and guest vocalists, such as Gavin Rossdale from BUSH, and Corey Taylor of SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR fame.

In April 2021, APOCALYPTICA released the official music video for its collaboration with PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix on a cover version of the CREAM classic "White Room". The track was produced by Howard Benson at West Valley Recording Studios in Woodland Hills, California and mixed by Chris Lorde-Alge.

"White Room" was the first release from APOCALYPTICA since "Talk To Me", which arrived in August 2020. That song was a collaboration with HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale.

APOCALYPTICA's latest album, "Cell-0", came out in January 2020. The effort was the band's first fully instrumental record in 17 years.