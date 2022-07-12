ARCHITECTS Announce 'The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit' Album, Share 'Tear Gas' Single

ARCHITECTS will release a new studio album, "The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit", on October 21 via Epitaph. The announcement comes with the release of lead single "Tear Gas", which is described as "an arena-ready anthem packed with industrial stomp."

"The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit" will be ARCHITECTS' tenth studio album and is the follow-up to last year's critically acclaimed "For Those That Wish To Exist".

The ARCHITECTS members barely had time to celebrate success when they began the process of writing the songs that make up the new record.

The LP was produced by Dan Searle and Josh Middleton, with additional production from Sam Carter at Middle Farm Studios and their own HQ, Electric Studios in Brighton.

ARCHITECTS were buoyed by finally being back in the room together after their last album was made mostly remote due to COVID restrictions, and the result was something altogether more "free, playful and spontaneous," the band's drummer and songwriter Dan explains. Frontman Sam Carter agrees: "This one feels more live, more exciting and more fun — it has that energy. We wanted it to be a lot more industrial and electronic."

Layers of electronic and industrial elements infuse the album with a blast of energy that sets the cinematic moodscape for the 11-track ride. There is more than a passing nod to the band's post-rock influences as well as now-familiar fist-pumping anthems such as "When We Were Young" and the aforementioned "Tear Gas".

"The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit" track listing:

01. Deep Fake

02. Tear Gas

03. Spit The Bone

04. Burn Down My House

05. Living Is Killing Us

06. When We Were Young

07. Doomscrolling

08. Born Again Pessimist

09. A New Moral Low Ground

10. All The Love In The World

11. Be Very Afraid

Upcoming ARCHITECTS tour dates:

Sep. 06 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Sep. 08 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave Hall

Sep. 09 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

Sep. 10 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

Sep. 12 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe - Old National Centre

Sep. 13 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Sep. 15 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater

Sep. 16 - Toronto, ON @ Canada Rebel

Sep. 17 - Montreal, QC @ Canada Mtelus

Sep. 20 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues - Boston

Sep. 21 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Sep. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore - Philadelphia

Sep. 23 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore - Silver Spring

Sep. 25 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

Sep. 26 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva Theater

Sep. 27 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz - Raleigh

Sep. 29 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Sep. 30 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Oct. 01 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Oct. 03 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater - Dallas

Oct. 04 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

Oct. 06 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Oct. 07 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo by Microsoft

Oct. 09 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Nov. 05 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena*

Nov. 06 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro*

Nov. 08 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena*

Nov. 09 - Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena*

Nov. 11 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena*

Nov. 12 - London, UK @ 02 Arena*

Nov. 14 - Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena*

Nov. 15 - Bournemouth, UK @ International Centre*

* Support for BIFFY CLYRO

ARCHITECTS is Dan Searle, Sam Carter, Alex Dean, Adam Christianson and Josh Middleton.

Photo credit: Ed Mason