ARCHITECTS Announce 'The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit' Album, Share 'Tear Gas' Single

ARCHITECTS Announce 'The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit' Album, Share 'Tear Gas' SingleJuly 12, 2022
ARCHITECTS will release a new studio album, "The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit", on October 21 via Epitaph. The announcement comes with the release of lead single "Tear Gas", which is described as "an arena-ready anthem packed with industrial stomp."
"The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit" will be ARCHITECTS' tenth studio album and is the follow-up to last year's critically acclaimed "For Those That Wish To Exist".
The ARCHITECTS members barely had time to celebrate success when they began the process of writing the songs that make up the new record.
The LP was produced by Dan Searle and Josh Middleton, with additional production from Sam Carter at Middle Farm Studios and their own HQ, Electric Studios in Brighton.
ARCHITECTS were buoyed by finally being back in the room together after their last album was made mostly remote due to COVID restrictions, and the result was something altogether more "free, playful and spontaneous," the band's drummer and songwriter Dan explains. Frontman Sam Carter agrees: "This one feels more live, more exciting and more fun — it has that energy. We wanted it to be a lot more industrial and electronic."
Layers of electronic and industrial elements infuse the album with a blast of energy that sets the cinematic moodscape for the 11-track ride. There is more than a passing nod to the band's post-rock influences as well as now-familiar fist-pumping anthems such as "When We Were Young" and the aforementioned "Tear Gas".
"The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit" track listing:
01. Deep Fake
02. Tear Gas
03. Spit The Bone
04. Burn Down My House
05. Living Is Killing Us
06. When We Were Young
07. Doomscrolling
08. Born Again Pessimist
09. A New Moral Low Ground
10. All The Love In The World
11. Be Very Afraid
Upcoming ARCHITECTS tour dates:
Sep. 06 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Sep. 08 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave Hall
Sep. 09 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
Sep. 10 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
Sep. 12 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe - Old National Centre
Sep. 13 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Sep. 15 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater
Sep. 16 - Toronto, ON @ Canada Rebel
Sep. 17 - Montreal, QC @ Canada Mtelus
Sep. 20 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues - Boston
Sep. 21 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Sep. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Sep. 23 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore - Silver Spring
Sep. 25 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
Sep. 26 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva Theater
Sep. 27 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz - Raleigh
Sep. 29 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Sep. 30 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Oct. 01 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
Oct. 03 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater - Dallas
Oct. 04 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
Oct. 06 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
Oct. 07 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo by Microsoft
Oct. 09 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
Nov. 05 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena*
Nov. 06 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro*
Nov. 08 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena*
Nov. 09 - Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena*
Nov. 11 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena*
Nov. 12 - London, UK @ 02 Arena*
Nov. 14 - Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena*
Nov. 15 - Bournemouth, UK @ International Centre*
* Support for BIFFY CLYRO
ARCHITECTS is Dan Searle, Sam Carter, Alex Dean, Adam Christianson and Josh Middleton.
Photo credit: Ed Mason