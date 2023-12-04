ARCHITECTS Release New Single 'Seeing Red', Announce 2024 North America Tour Dates

ARCHITECTS have shared a brand-new single titled "Seeing Red", along with an accompanying video, out now via Epitaph Records. In under four minutes, Dan Searle, Sam Carter, Alex Dean and Adam Christianson pack in an album's worth of riffs and searing hooks.

Alongside the announcement of a new single, ARCHITECTS have revealed the details of a 2024 North America tour, which will precede another European run with METALLICA.

"We're so happy to release 'Seeing Red' and to announce our U.S. tour," shares Carter. "This marks another very important and exciting time for our band and we can't wait to have rooms of people enjoy this song with us.:

"Seeing Red" is ARCHITECTS' first new music since the release of last year's critically acclaimed "The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit", which kicked off another meteoric year for the band, with sold-out shows across the globe and a coveted support slot with the mighty METALLICA.

2024 North American tour dates:

May 02 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

May 03 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

May 06 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

May 07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

May 09 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

May 10 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

May 11 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues

May 12 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May 14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

May 15 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

May 17 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

May 18 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 19 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

"The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit" followed up the 2021 album "For Those That Wish To Exist", which topped the U.K. charts, and propelled the band to sold-out arena tours.

Photo credit: Ed Mason