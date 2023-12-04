  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ARCHITECTS Release New Single 'Seeing Red', Announce 2024 North America Tour Dates

December 4, 2023

ARCHITECTS have shared a brand-new single titled "Seeing Red", along with an accompanying video, out now via Epitaph Records. In under four minutes, Dan Searle, Sam Carter, Alex Dean and Adam Christianson pack in an album's worth of riffs and searing hooks.

Alongside the announcement of a new single, ARCHITECTS have revealed the details of a 2024 North America tour, which will precede another European run with METALLICA.

"We're so happy to release 'Seeing Red' and to announce our U.S. tour," shares Carter. "This marks another very important and exciting time for our band and we can't wait to have rooms of people enjoy this song with us.:

"Seeing Red" is ARCHITECTS' first new music since the release of last year's critically acclaimed "The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit", which kicked off another meteoric year for the band, with sold-out shows across the globe and a coveted support slot with the mighty METALLICA.

2024 North American tour dates:

May 02 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel
May 03 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
May 06 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
May 07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
May 09 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
May 10 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore
May 11 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues
May 12 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
May 14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
May 15 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
May 17 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
May 18 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
May 19 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

"The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit" followed up the 2021 album "For Those That Wish To Exist", which topped the U.K. charts, and propelled the band to sold-out arena tours.

Photo credit: Ed Mason

Find more on Architects
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).